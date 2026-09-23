Chest Fever Releases THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ Live Album

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Chest Fever and Blind Owl Records have announced that The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall is available now on all streaming platforms. Recorded during the band's sold-out performance at Toronto's historic Massey Hall in November 2023, the album captures Chest Fever's reimagining of The Band's farewell concert, bringing together a cross-generational lineup of Canadian artists and international guests to celebrate one of Canada's musical legacies.

To mark the album's release, Chest Fever has also unveiled a new live performance video for Neil Young's 'Helpless,' featuring guitarist Marc Ford, steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, and Canadian singer-songwriter John Muirhead. A longtime friend and collaborator of Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Danko, and Richard Manuel, Cashdollar brings a deeply personal connection to the music, while a dual-slide guitar performance between Ford and Cashdollar gives the song a distinctive new dimension. The video continues the band's ongoing weekly rollout of live performances from The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall.

'Marc had learned the melody on slide guitar,' recalls Chest Fever co-founder Dude Cervantes. 'Then Cindy said, 'No, you should play it too. I think two slide guitars could work really nicely.' It became this beautiful moment that none of us had planned, and it's one of my favourite performances on the album.'

Fresh off their AMERICANAFEST debut in Nashville, marking the first-ever festival presentation of The 21st Century Last Waltz, Chest Fever now launches its 50th Anniversary of The Last Waltz North American tour, beginning October 8 in St. Catharines, Ontario. Highlights include the band's first Canadian festival presentation of The 21st Century Last Waltz at the Woodstove Music & Arts Festival in Cumberland, BC on November 6, along with performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Kelowna, Victoria, Vancouver, and more.

The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall is available now on all major streaming platforms. For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit chestfeverofficial.com.

Chest Fever | 50th Anniversary of The Last Waltz Tour

October 8 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

October 10 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

October 12 – Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Vineyards

October 13 – Woodstock, NY – The Colony Woodstock

October 14 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern

October 15 – Lakewood, OH – Winchester Music Tavern

October 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Redmoor

October 18 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

October 20 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall

October 22 – Brandon, MB – The 40

October 23 – Winnipeg, MB – The Pyramid Cabaret

October 24 – Dauphin, MB – Watson Art Centre

October 25 – Saskatoon, SK – The Bassment

October 26 – Saskatoon, SK – The Bassment

October 28 – Calgary, AB – The Grand

October 29 – Banff, AB – Melissa's MisSteak

October 30 – Kelowna, BC – The Revelry

November 3 – Roberts Creek, BC – Royal Canadian Legion

November 5 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

November 6 – Cumberland, BC – Woodstone Music & Arts Festival

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

November 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

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