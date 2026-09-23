Chest Fever Releases THE 21ST CENTURY LAST WALTZ Live Album
The album features a new video for 'Helpless' with Marc Ford, Cindy Cashdollar, and John Muirhead.
Chest Fever and Blind Owl Records have announced that The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall is available now on all streaming platforms. Recorded during the band's sold-out performance at Toronto's historic Massey Hall in November 2023, the album captures Chest Fever's reimagining of The Band's farewell concert, bringing together a cross-generational lineup of Canadian artists and international guests to celebrate one of Canada's musical legacies.
To mark the album's release, Chest Fever has also unveiled a new live performance video for Neil Young's 'Helpless,' featuring guitarist Marc Ford, steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, and Canadian singer-songwriter John Muirhead. A longtime friend and collaborator of Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Danko, and Richard Manuel, Cashdollar brings a deeply personal connection to the music, while a dual-slide guitar performance between Ford and Cashdollar gives the song a distinctive new dimension. The video continues the band's ongoing weekly rollout of live performances from The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall.
'Marc had learned the melody on slide guitar,' recalls Chest Fever co-founder Dude Cervantes. 'Then Cindy said, 'No, you should play it too. I think two slide guitars could work really nicely.' It became this beautiful moment that none of us had planned, and it's one of my favourite performances on the album.'
Fresh off their AMERICANAFEST debut in Nashville, marking the first-ever festival presentation of The 21st Century Last Waltz, Chest Fever now launches its 50th Anniversary of The Last Waltz North American tour, beginning October 8 in St. Catharines, Ontario. Highlights include the band's first Canadian festival presentation of The 21st Century Last Waltz at the Woodstove Music & Arts Festival in Cumberland, BC on November 6, along with performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Kelowna, Victoria, Vancouver, and more.
The 21st Century Last Waltz – Live at Massey Hall is available now on all major streaming platforms. For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit chestfeverofficial.com.
Chest Fever | 50th Anniversary of The Last Waltz Tour
October 8 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
October 10 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
October 12 – Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Vineyards
October 13 – Woodstock, NY – The Colony Woodstock
October 14 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern
October 15 – Lakewood, OH – Winchester Music Tavern
October 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Redmoor
October 18 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge
October 20 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall
October 22 – Brandon, MB – The 40
October 23 – Winnipeg, MB – The Pyramid Cabaret
October 24 – Dauphin, MB – Watson Art Centre
October 25 – Saskatoon, SK – The Bassment
October 26 – Saskatoon, SK – The Bassment
October 28 – Calgary, AB – The Grand
October 29 – Banff, AB – Melissa's MisSteak
October 30 – Kelowna, BC – The Revelry
November 3 – Roberts Creek, BC – Royal Canadian Legion
November 5 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
November 6 – Cumberland, BC – Woodstone Music & Arts Festival
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
November 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
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