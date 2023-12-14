Cher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall Special

ABC and iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023” holiday special that will feature performances from its annual nationwide tour, specifically the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City and the Forum concert in Los Angeles.

The show will feature select performances by this year’s biggest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Doechii, Paul Russell, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, AJR, Pentatonix, Big Time Rush and a very special performance from Cher, including her smash hit “Believe” which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The exclusive television broadcast airs Thursday, Dec. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and available on Hulu the following day. The special is being produced by OBB live, the live entertainment and specials vertical of OBB Media.

In addition to the live performances, the two-hour primetime special will also showcase backstage segments with featured performers and special presenters including Jared Leto, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Dixie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler and Ariana Greenblatt, with pop-ins from Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Tate McRae.

The special is executive produced by iHeartMedia’s John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters; and OBB Media’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg andGlenn Stickley; with OBB’s Simone Spira as well as Lauren Mandel who are co-executive producing.

The special is directed by Sam Wrench, the GRAMMY®-nominated director who most recently helmed the box office smash, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” OBB Live is also set to produce a number of live entertainment specials in the coming year, via their nonexclusive overall deal with Disney, amongst several others.

OBB Live

OBB Live is the live entertainment and specials vertical of OBB Media, the award-winning multimedia production company and vertically integrated content studio, founded by entrepreneur and filmmaker Michael D. Ratner.

OBB Live recently released “A Very Demi Holiday Special” on The Roku Channel, which went No. 1 on the platform, and has been behind a number of live productions including the GRAMMY-nominated “Justin Bieber: Our World” for Amazon; the Demi Lovato drive-in premiere and performances of “Dancing With The Devil” for YouTube Originals; and “Historical Roasts” for Netflix, among others.

OBB Media, led by Ratner, co-founder Scott Ratner, and a talented team of storytellers, is best known for amassing a global audience of over 3 billion and leading how a new generation of viewers consumes programming, while forging unique partnerships with talent that transform the way they use content to create and grow their businesses.

OBB Media HQ is located in West Hollywood, California, and OBB Studios, the 15,000-plus square-foot state-of-the-art production and event facility is in the heart of Hollywood, California.