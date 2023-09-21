Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Believe' With New Release

BELIEVE (Deluxe Edition) is scheduled to be released on November 3.

Sep. 21, 2023

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Cher’s Believe album - the GRAMMY® Award-winning masterpiece - which has sold over 11 million copies worldwide – BELIEVE (Deluxe Edition), a 3LP/2CD/Digital Download and streaming package is scheduled to be released on November 3 on Warner Records.

The Deluxe Edition includes the original album plus 13 remastered remixes of perennial dance floor hits, including Tee’s Radio One Instrumental & Ray Roc’s Latin Soul Instrumental of “Dov’e l’Amore” together in one package for the first time.

Featuring the empowerment anthem “Strong Enough,” “All or Nothing,” “Dov'è l’amore,” and the title track “Believe,” a huge global hit that sold over 10 million copies and was No. 1 in 23 countries. The leopard-printed vinyl package includes discs in sea blue, light blue and clear, along with an exclusive numbered lithograph of Cher.

The first of many elements to come honoring Cher’s most successful album ever, fans can also expect to see HD remastered versions of classic videos from Believe, some available on Cher’s YouTube for the first time, beginning with “Strong Enough” available today and more to come. 

First released in 1998, the pop-disco album Believe, produced by Mark Taylor, sold over eleven million copies (4X platinum in the US, 4 million platinum in Europe.) It was well known for using the pioneering device called a vocoder machine (auto-tune), now known in the industry as the “Cher effect,” which inspired scores of artists and producers to follow suit. Released in 2018, the video for “Believe” has garnered over 350 million views. Following the stunning success of Believe, Cher’s Living Proof: The Farewell Tour became one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever. 

Cher is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. She is the only artist to date who has had a number-one single on a Billboard chart for six consecutive decades. Cher, an Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree, is scheduled to release her first ever Christmas album on October 20th.

