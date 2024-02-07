Chelsea King Drops Debut Single 'Outer Space Vacation' From Upcoming Album 'I'll Meet You In Dreams'

The track is from her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, I'll Meet You In Dreams.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Chelsea King Drops Debut Single 'Outer Space Vacation' From Upcoming Album 'I'll Meet You In Dreams'

CHLSY frontwoman, Chelsea King is thrilled to announce the release of her debut solo single, “Outer Space Vacation,” from her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, I'll Meet You In Dreams.

This new single is not just a song, but a sonic odyssey that promises to transport listeners to another dimension. Blending the nostalgic vibes of Weezer with the poetic lyricism and vocal stylings reminiscent of Taylor Swift, “Outer Space Vacation” is poised to be a chart-topping hit. Chelsea King, transcending from her band roots in CHLSY to a solo entertainer, has embraced the challenge of playing almost every instrument on this record.

Excluding drums and a handful of guest appearances, King's virtuosity shines throughout the track. The single, produced in the intimate setting of her bedroom, carries a personal touch that resonates deeply. Chelsea's recent accolade, The John Lennon Award, not only acknowledged her songwriting prowess but also provided her with two acoustic Epiphone guitars, one of which features prominently in “Outer Space Vacation.”

The track showcases the collaborative drum work of bandmate Tom Coleman and the bass rhythms of friend Sean Swanson, while King herself helms the rest of the instrumentation and production. The final touches of mixing and mastering were expertly handled by her long-time collaborator, Aaron Hellam. “Outer Space Vacation” delves into the themes of deja vu and predestined love. Chelsea sings about the familiar yet mysterious connection one feels upon meeting someone for the first time.

Her lyrics are a candid reflection of her inner self, touching upon personal flaws and vulnerabilities in a way that is both introspective and relatable. Chelsea's growing influence on TikTok has become a platform for her to share her spiritual beliefs and creative process. She attributes many of her best songs and ideas to dreams and meditation, a notion that is encapsulated in the title of her upcoming album, “I'll Meet You In Dreams.”

Her intuitive understanding of her surroundings and the emotions of those around her is poetically conveyed in the chorus of the single. The song's bridge is a lyrical dance of uncertainty and euphoria that encapsulates the essence of falling in love, ending with a thought-provoking question that invites listeners to find their own interpretation.

In anticipation of her sophomore album, Chelsea King has been meticulously refining her sound over the past year. Her brief hiatus from social media has only intensified the excitement among her fanbase for new music.

As a prelude to her album release, King has unveiled a self-designed merch line for “Outer Space Vacation,” hinting at the innovative creativity that lies ahead. 2024 is set to be a groundbreaking year for Chelsea King, with future tour dates and more surprises on the horizon. Stay tuned for a year of musical exploration and heartfelt storytelling from one of the most promising artists of our time. 



