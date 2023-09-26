Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

Chase Atlantic — Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony — are back with a fresh and woozy track in the form of "MAMACITA."

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's "MAMACITA."

You'll find yourself loving and needing Chase Atlantic and "MAMACITA" — as you keep reaching for the repeat button.

Representing the missing link between woozy trap, nocturnal R&B, and psychedelically-spun alternative, Chase Atlantic blur boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music by being fearlessly experimental. The band has amassed over 3.7 billion Spotify streams, and has received acclaim from Billboard, OnesToWatch, mxdwn, PopCrush, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, and Rock Sound, of which they graced the cover.

The Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio — Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony — boldly push forward on a prolific creative journey while signed to Fearless Records. Most recently, the single "OHMAMI" hit an impressive 96 million streams in only six months.

Along the way, they canvased multiple continents, headlined across the U.S., UK, and Europe, and sold out venues, such as the Hammersmith Apollos in the UK (15,000 people, 3 times) and The YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The band currently has arenas on hold for 2024, in addition to gracing the stages of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and main stage Reading & Leeds in 2023. They return with their new single "MAMACITA" and continue to author their own genre!