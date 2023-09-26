Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

The band currently has arenas on hold for 2024, in addition to gracing the stages of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and main stage Reading & Leeds in 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

Chase Atlantic — Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony — are back with a fresh and woozy track in the form of "MAMACITA."

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's "MAMACITA."

You'll find yourself loving and needing Chase Atlantic and "MAMACITA" — as you keep reaching for the repeat button.

Representing the missing link between woozy trap, nocturnal R&B, and psychedelically-spun alternative, Chase Atlantic blur boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music by being fearlessly experimental. The band has amassed over 3.7 billion Spotify streams, and has received acclaim from Billboard, OnesToWatch, mxdwn, PopCrush, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, and Rock Sound, of which they graced the cover.

The Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio — Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony — boldly push forward on a prolific creative journey while signed to Fearless Records. Most recently, the single "OHMAMI" hit an impressive 96 million streams in only six months.

Along the way, they canvased multiple continents, headlined across the U.S., UK, and Europe, and sold out venues, such as the Hammersmith Apollos in the UK (15,000 people, 3 times) and The YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The band currently has arenas on hold for 2024, in addition to gracing the stages of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and main stage Reading & Leeds in 2023. They return with their new single "MAMACITA" and continue to author their own genre!

PHOTO CREDIT: Jordan Kelsey Knight


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Amanda McCarthy Releases New Single, Normal Photo
Amanda McCarthy Releases New Single, 'Normal'

Amanda McCarthy embraces an unconventional life in her new single 'Normal,' celebrating individuality and breaking down barriers. With compelling storytelling and a captivating voice, Amanda connects with her fans and shines a light on young parents pursuing the music industry.

2
Folk Jazz Duo Giselle & Erik Open Up Their Hearts With New Single Take It All Away Photo
Folk Jazz Duo Giselle & Erik Open Up Their Hearts With New Single 'Take It All Away'

Giselle and Erik, a Nashville-based Folk/Jazz duo, release their emotional new single 'Take It All Away' from their upcoming debut EP 'Healing.' The song reflects their experiences through Erik's open heart surgery and recovery, showcasing the love they share. Visit their website for more information and connect with them on Facebook.

3
Lola Brooke Releases New Single You Featuring Bryson Tiller Photo
Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller

The sultry latest release from Brooke is backed by a sample of Rap icon Foxy Brown’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Get Me Home” featuring R&B group Blackstreet. The reinterpreted sample, produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat, boasts Brooke’s caliber of creating multi-ranged hits with piercing bars.

4
LAs Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years Photo
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years

Formed in 2000, in the suburbs of Glendale, California, they entered the LA scene when they were all teens. Go Betty Go is driven by Betty Cisneros’ big, roaring guitar, singer Nicolette Vilar’s soulful, siren call and the momentous urgency of Michelle Rangel’s bass and Aixa Vilar’s tumultuous drumming.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD