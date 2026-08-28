Charlotte Plank and NOTION to Release New Single BURBERRY

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BRIT-nominated stars Charlotte Plank and NOTION are set to release their new collaboration 'Burberry' on Friday 28th August.

The ultimate call to the dancefloor, 'Burberry' sees Charlotte's signature ethereal vocals layered effortlessly over NOTION's powerhouse production. The result is an addictive, windows-down anthem that further cements both artists' undeniable presence within the dance space.

With lyrics like: 'Oh don't you cry for me, you got a crisscross on your heart for me. Stitched together broken parts, stained work of art, this could be the start. Let this be the start. Baby you can wear me like Burberry'. Charlotte delivers her trademark dose of relatable storytelling and striking hooks.

'I originally wrote Burberry back in May 2024… it's been a record I've been developing for years, performing it across tours and festival stages. It's definitely a fan favourite that's been consistently requested! There was something so addictive about it, that we all kept going back to.

Reuniting after their track 'Temporary Friends', bass heavyweight NOTION and Charlotte prove a winning collaboration yet again. Driven by NOTION's signature builds and rumbling basslines, 'Burberry' arrives fresh off the back of his standout sets at Boomtown and Chicago's Lollapalooza.

With major successes including his viral remix of Chrystal's 'The Days' and collaborations with the likes of Nate Sib, Willow Kayne, Slew and Irah, his global audience of discerning dance fans continues to grow.

'Burberry' follows Charlotte's highly-anticipated 'crybby blue' which was named one of The Guardian's Tracks of the Week and her Billboard Dance Top 20 appearance on jigitz's 'car crash'. The new single offers another glimpse into Charlotte's forthcoming project, worked on in collaboration with prolific New York-based producer Aire Atlantica (SZA, INJA, Jigitz, King Princess, Obongjayar).

In true Charlotte fashion, the track has already built a buzz across socials, soundtracking countless reels with its addictive flow and poetic lyricism - further highlighting her growing audience and compelling artistry. More to come!

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