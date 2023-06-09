Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album '99 Nights'

The new album is set for release on August 25.

Jun. 09, 2023

Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album '99 Nights'

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin has announced her sophomore album 99 Nights, set for release August 25th via Cult Nation/Atlantic Records.

The album is the follow up to her lauded, multi-Juno winning debut, Phoenix. Coinciding with the news, Charlotte has released the title track “99 Nights,” today, an infectious earworm about longing that puts Cardin’s captivating vocals on full display. 

“99 Nights” follows Cardin’s most recent releases, “Confetti” and “Looping,” both of which garnered widespread excitement and praise from the likes of Billboard, V Magazine, UPROXX and more.

She will be taking the album on the road for an international headline tour kicking off August 30th with stops in New York City at Irving Plaza, Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre and Paris at L’Olympia. Tickets are available to purchase now - find HERE.

Cardin released her debut full-length album Phoenix in 2021 to widespread acclaim (and platinum certification in Canada) including a sweep of 2022 Juno Awards that included wins for Artist, Album, Pop Album and Single of the Year and a 2022 Polaris Music Prize nomination. Praised by HYPEBAE for its “rippling melodies” and “stunningly raw vocals,” the album held the #1 spot in Canada for two weeks and boosted Cardin to over 313 million combined global streams to date.

The album was celebrated with an elaborate and immersive ticketed livestream performance dubbed “The Phoenix Experience,” in addition to an expanded deluxe edition. The stunning body of work features stand-out singles “Meaningless” and “Sex To Me,” the latter of which was featured on the second season of Netflix’s hit show Sex/Life.

Following the success of her Big Boy EP across Canada, Cardin made waves worldwide with her major label and US debut Main Girl EP in 2017. Featuring the standout title track and breakthrough “Dirty Dirty,” Main Girl quickly gained critical acclaim from the likes of The FADER, Harper’s BAZAAR, Interview, NYLON, PAPER, W Magazine & more.

The release simultaneously sparked a whirlwind two-year journey around the globe that saw Cardin support the likes of Nick Murphy and BØRNS, in addition to selling out headline shows on multiple continents (including 29 shows on her 2022 North American Phoenix Tour) and gracing the stages of festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Osheaga & Festival d’Été de Québec.

Charlotte Cardin – “99 Nights Tour”

8/30 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

8/31 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

9/7 – Quebec City, QC @  l'Agora - Port du Québec

9/8 – Quebec City, QC @  l'Agora - Port du Québec (Sold Out)

9/13 – London, UK @ KOKO

9/14 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall 

9/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla 

9/21 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

9/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

9/23 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta 

9/26 – Munich, DE @ Ampere 

9/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

9/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Kent Club

9/30 – Istanbul, TR@ Zorlu PSM

10/24 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage 

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall 

10/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza 

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent 

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater 

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos 

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom 

11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Sold Out)

11/18 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom 

11/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

11/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre 

11/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

11/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre 

1/23 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

1/24 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

1/26 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

1/27 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Métronum

1/30 – Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol

1/31 – Caen, FR @ Big Band Café

2/2 – Rennes, FR @ L’antipode

2/3 – La Roche Sur Yon, FR @ Quaim

2/8 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell 

2/9 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Sold Out)

2/10 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Sold Out)

Photo Credit: Aliocha Schneider 




