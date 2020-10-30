Charlie Puth Hops on Viral JVKE Tiktok Song 'Upside Down'

Charlie Puth continues his streak of quarantine creativity.

Charlie Puth continues his streak of quarantine creativity, today hopping on JVKE's viral hit and debut single "Upside Down." Since it's original release, the track has become one of the top 3 most used sounds on TikTok with over 15 million videos created and over 6 billion plays.

JVKE joined TikTok in June 2020 and today counts over 3 million followers, with his sounds regularly used by platform stars Charli D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, Loren Gray and more. Following the two connecting on social media, Puth excitedly hopped on "Upside Down" as a feature just days later.

Puth has generated much buzz on TikTok in recent months, using the platform to harmonize, write and collaborate with a vast network of talent from around the world.

This year has seen the multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer continue to collaborate with artists across different genres, including the likes of R&B/hip-hop artist blackbear ("Hard On Yourself") and country music star Gabby Barrett ("I Hope") - with the latter song's remix reaching #1 on the Country and Hot AC radio charts while climbing this week to #6 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles