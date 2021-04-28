Charlie Houston Shares 'Things (Acoustic)' Video

Today, 20-year old genre-bending artist Charlie Houston offers another glimpse into her realtime coming of age story with a 16mm video by Tranquilo for her raw new track "Things (Acoustic)". Her woozy, nonchalant delivery lilts like smoke filling a room, stripped down over soft guitar riffs as he muses on youthful insecurities, unrequited love, and when infatuation causes you to lose sight of yourself.

Houston's anticipated debut I Hate Spring EP is out this Friday on Arts & Crafts, an emotional time capsule, Houston's introspection is deep and sincere. This evident vulnerability on lead single "Calls" stirred critical acclaim spanning NPR "New Music Friday", Under The Radar, SPIN, EARMILK, Ones To Watch #NowWatching, Uproxx, Consequence, and more. Fans can watch Charlie perform and chat about her debut release on CBC Music's The Intro hosted by Saroja Coelho.

Houston's lush ectronic production shares similarities to the indie-pop of BENEE and Gus Dapperton while her breathy, androgynous vocals evoke the captivating immediacy of contemporaries, Empress Of, King Princess, Faye Webster and​ Charlotte Day Wilson. "Calls'' debuted with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show and continues to climb many playlists including Spotify "New Music Friday" "Singled Out" "Fresh & Chill" "indie pop & chill" + Apple Music "Unwind" "Indie Pop" "Pop Chill" and "Wildflower".

Throughout the collection, Charlie bravely bares her personal struggles such as mental health issues, romantic heartbreak, first kisses and discovering the fluidity of her sexual identity along the way. Working with producer ​Chris Yonge​, I Hate Spring features five downtempo pop tracks infusing progressive electronic sounds with raw, melodic guitar and pop-R&B vocals. The poetic lyrics intentionally do not include pronouns because the beautifully crafted stories are authentically relatable to any listener.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Gaëlle Leroyer