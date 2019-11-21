Charlie Collins Premieres New Song and Video for 'I Don't Want To Be In A Rock Band'

Following an ARIA nomination for Best Country Album, Tamworth-born singer songwriter Charlie Collins shares a grippingly honest, self-reflective song and official music video - "I Don't Want To Be In A Rock Band." Billboard premiered this first new material since Charlie's critically acclaimed debut, saying the song "continues the breezy, country-tinged sound of Snowpine, flecked with harmonica and rootsy electric guitar." The song was produced and mixed by John Castle (Jack River / Hatchie / Cub Sport / Angus & Julia Stone). Charlie also announced a slew of headlining tour dates for 2020.

Charlie wrote "I Don't Want To Be In A Rock Band" while on tour with Gang Of Youths. The song provides intimate insight into her artistic journey up to this point - spent exploring different genres while fronting numerous bands - and the heavy heart she developed through a feeling of inauthenticity. Today, Charlie has returned to her roots in honest and compelling storytelling, writing only the music that comes naturally to her, most of which is country-driven.

Charlie says of her inspiration behind the song, "It's been a long journey exploring different genres while fronting numerous bands. During this time, I never quite felt like myself and almost resented who I was becoming - until I decided to stop writing to fit into a certain scene, but to step out on my own and write freely, to express myself musically with what comes naturally. Still, sometimes it's hard not to compare yourself to others. This song is about me fighting that battle and reminding myself of who I am and where my roots lie."



Charlie Collins has had a whirlwind past eighteen months, moving from strength to strength with every release and live performance. Having cut her teeth touring with some of Australia's most beloved acts, such as Kasey Chambers and Gang Of Youths, plus touring with Laneway Festival and appearing at Fairgrounds, Collins has meticulously honed her sound and live performance, inviting audiences to share in the deeply intimate magic she creates on-and-off stage. Charlie Collins will also support Matt Corby at The Australian Open in January.

