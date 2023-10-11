Charlie Burg Returns With Tender New Single 'Before We Step Inside'

Brooklyn-based, Metro Detroit-raised alt-R&B wunderkind Charlie Burg makes his return with “Before We Step Inside,” out now via AWAL. Arriving just in time for his upcoming first tour of Southeast Asia, the single marks Burg's first new release following his 2022 debut album Infinitely Tall. “Before We Step Inside” is a glimpse into where his sonic identity heads next as an artist.

Playing out like an intimate conversation, propelled forward by guardedly optimistic guitar licks and a slow, shimmery groove, “Before We Step Inside” began its life as a forgotten voice memo that Charlie stumbled upon again in early summer days. Realizing the tune deserved some sunlight, he posted a snippet to TikTok, and it took off. Fans and other artist contemporaries flooded Charlie's comments begging for the release of the song, even posting their own covers online from all around the globe. A rose-tinted view of the impending end of a relationship, the song makes the most of every moment before coming to a sudden, hollow end.

On today's release, Charlie elaborates, “'Before We Step Inside' details the story of two individuals grappling with existential dread right before entering a party and then promptly dancing away their misery. The song is intended to juxtapose crippling despair with the euphoria of celebration.”

This weekend, Charlie will head to Nashville to join the lineup of Briston Maroney's Paradise Festival alongside Samia, Hovvdy, and others. In November, his live show will cross the globe to Southeast Asia for the first time, one of Charlie's most passionate markets. In Jakarta, he will be the international headliner at a festival that hosts around 20k attendees. And in Bangkok, he will be a part of VERY Festival alongside Joji, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party. See all upcoming tour dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

North America

October 14 – Nashville, TN - Briston Maroney's Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl

Southeast Asia

November 12 - Jakarta, Indonesia - The 46th Jazz Goes To Campus

November 16 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Hall - SM Aura

November 22 - Tokyo, Japan - SPACE ODD

November 26 - Bangkok, Thailand - VERY Festival

November 29 – Singapore - Esplanade Concert Hall

Last August, Charlie released his debut album Infinitely Tall. The 15-track LP is told in three chapters, each tied to a specific place–from his childhood house in Detroit, to college in Syracuse, and now, life in New York City. The album has helped bring Charlie's catalog to over 300M streams globally and won him praise from the likes of The FADER, V Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and many others.

In the time since the album's release, Charlie has extensively toured North America and Europe, and played at Governors Ball in New York and Highlands Music Festival in Ontario.

ABOUT CHARLIE BURG

Charlie Burg hits that sweet spot between soul and sensitivity—a songwriter who crafts songs that encapsulate raw emotions within a tapestry of genre-defying melodies. His music evokes the fluidity of modern pop while exuding an enduring, cross-generational timelessness. At just 27, Charlie boasts a devoted social following of over 300K fans and a staggering total stream count of 300M that continues to ascend.

Already an imposing presence in the music scene at his tender age, Charlie Burg's ascent knows no bounds. His debut album, Infinitely Tall, garnered critical acclaim, as he achieved a staggering collective stream count of 250M streams on Spotify alone, and firmly established himself as a formidable alt-R&B/pop songwriter. Born and bred in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Charlie's debut album unfolds across three distinct chapters, each intimately tied to a cherished location, providing listeners with a deeply immersive experience that showcases Charlie's unwavering commitment to his craft.

In the lead-up to Infinitely Tall, Charlie released a trio of EPs— One, Violet, Two, Moonlight, and Three, Fever—each serving as a milestone in his evolution. During this period, he opened on tour for artists such as Ashe, Moonchild, and Jeremy Zucker, gracing over 50 U.S. and European cities with his music. His headline performances in iconic venues across cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and London consistently sold out, a testament to the magnetic allure of his live shows.

The past year witnessed Charlie successfully launching his inaugural U.S., U.K., and E.U. headline tour, an accomplishment poised for replication upon the release of his highly anticipated upcoming music. In addition to his headline shows, Charlie is set to grace prominent festival stages and headline coveted venues in 2023, including appearances at VERY Festival in Thailand and Space Odd in Japan. The journey of Charlie Burg continues to captivate audiences across the globe, leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of modern music.

