Charlie Burg Returns With Tender New Single 'Before We Step Inside'

“Before We Step Inside” is a glimpse into where his sonic identity heads next as an artist.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Charlie Burg Returns With Tender New Single 'Before We Step Inside'

Brooklyn-based, Metro Detroit-raised alt-R&B wunderkind Charlie Burg makes his return with “Before We Step Inside,” out now via AWAL. Arriving just in time for his upcoming first tour of Southeast Asia, the single marks Burg's first new release following his 2022 debut album Infinitely Tall. “Before We Step Inside” is a glimpse into where his sonic identity heads next as an artist.

Playing out like an intimate conversation, propelled forward by guardedly optimistic guitar licks and a slow, shimmery groove, “Before We Step Inside” began its life as a forgotten voice memo that Charlie stumbled upon again in early summer days. Realizing the tune deserved some sunlight, he posted a snippet to TikTok, and it took off. Fans and other artist contemporaries flooded Charlie's comments begging for the release of the song, even posting their own covers online from all around the globe. A rose-tinted view of the impending end of a relationship, the song makes the most of every moment before coming to a sudden, hollow end. 

On today's release, Charlie elaborates, “'Before We Step Inside' details the story of two individuals grappling with existential dread right before entering a party and then promptly dancing away their misery. The song is intended to juxtapose crippling despair with the euphoria of celebration.”

This weekend, Charlie will head to Nashville to join the lineup of Briston Maroney's Paradise Festival alongside Samia, Hovvdy, and others. In November, his live show will cross the globe to Southeast Asia for the first time, one of Charlie's most passionate markets. In Jakarta, he will be the international headliner at a festival that hosts around 20k attendees. And in Bangkok, he will be a part of VERY Festival alongside Joji, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party. See all upcoming tour dates here and below. 

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

North America

October 14 – Nashville, TN - Briston Maroney's Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl

Southeast Asia

November 12 - Jakarta, Indonesia - The 46th Jazz Goes To Campus

November 16 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Hall - SM Aura

November 22 - Tokyo, Japan - SPACE ODD 

November 26 - Bangkok, Thailand - VERY Festival

November 29 – Singapore - Esplanade Concert Hall

Last August, Charlie released his debut album Infinitely Tall. The 15-track LP is told in three chapters, each tied to a specific place–from his childhood house in Detroit, to college in Syracuse, and now, life in New York City. The album has helped bring Charlie's catalog to over 300M streams globally and won him praise from the likes of The FADER, V Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and many others.

In the time since the album's release, Charlie has extensively toured North America and Europe, and played at Governors Ball in New York and Highlands Music Festival in Ontario.

ABOUT CHARLIE BURG

Charlie Burg hits that sweet spot between soul and sensitivity—a songwriter who crafts songs that encapsulate raw emotions within a tapestry of genre-defying melodies. His music evokes the fluidity of modern pop while exuding an enduring, cross-generational timelessness. At just 27, Charlie boasts a devoted social following of over 300K fans and a staggering total stream count of 300M that continues to ascend.

Already an imposing presence in the music scene at his tender age, Charlie Burg's ascent knows no bounds. His debut album, Infinitely Tall, garnered critical acclaim, as he achieved a staggering collective stream count of 250M streams on Spotify alone, and firmly established himself as a formidable alt-R&B/pop songwriter. Born and bred in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Charlie's debut album unfolds across three distinct chapters, each intimately tied to a cherished location, providing listeners with a deeply immersive experience that showcases Charlie's unwavering commitment to his craft.

In the lead-up to Infinitely Tall, Charlie released a trio of EPs— One, Violet, Two, Moonlight, and Three, Fever—each serving as a milestone in his evolution. During this period, he opened on tour for artists such as Ashe, Moonchild, and Jeremy Zucker, gracing over 50 U.S. and European cities with his music. His headline performances in iconic venues across cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and London consistently sold out, a testament to the magnetic allure of his live shows.

The past year witnessed Charlie successfully launching his inaugural U.S., U.K., and E.U. headline tour, an accomplishment poised for replication upon the release of his highly anticipated upcoming music. In addition to his headline shows, Charlie is set to grace prominent festival stages and headline coveted venues in 2023, including appearances at VERY Festival in Thailand and Space Odd in Japan. The journey of Charlie Burg continues to captivate audiences across the globe, leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of modern music.

photo by Austin Cieszko



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Supergroup FREAKSHOW to Release New Album So Shall It Be Photo
Supergroup FREAKSHOW to Release New Album 'So Shall It Be'

Ronnie Borchert, Lead Vocalist, and guitarist of FREAKSHOW, “We are so excited about this new album. Having four true hard rockers get together that have never played together and create an album like this. Stet's success with W.A.S.P., Greg with Badlands, and Carlos with Quiet Riot and Ratt shows its face with this new band and album.

2
Global Producer Busy Twist Unveils LDN PLNQ Photo
Global Producer Busy Twist Unveils 'LDN PLNQ'

Busy Twist unveils 'LDN PLNQ', a collaboration that merges the UK underground with Afro-Colombian culture. Discover the vibrant fusion of sounds and influences in this exciting project. The cut is a bold artistic blend, as raw and rootsy as it is futuristic; a marriage of Busy Twist's love for both the UK underground and Afro-Colombian culture.

3
Phoenix, Pusha-T, Chad Hugo, Benee Collaborate on All Eyes on Me Photo
Phoenix, Pusha-T, Chad Hugo, Benee Collaborate on 'All Eyes on Me'

PHOENIX, PUSHA-T, CHAD HUGO, and BENEE collaborate on the track 'All Eyes on Me' from their acclaimed recent album Alpha Zulu. The track features three incredible collaborators adding their magic to the original - Pusha-T, The Neptunes' Chad Hugo, and Benee. Watch the video visualizer for the track now!

4
aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November Photo
aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November

K-pop sensation aespa have announced their anxiously awaited new EP, Drama – The 4th Mini Album. The group set the stage for Drama with the bold, bright, and buzzing anthem “Better Things.” Speaking to the impact of their fandom, it has already gathered over 77.1 million global streams and counting as well as 58 million-plus YouTube views.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN