Charli XCX and Lizzo Team Up for New Single 'Blame It On Your Love'

Pop pioneer Charli XCX delivers a powerful and momentous new pop track and single 'Blame It On Your Love' feat. Lizzo - sure to be celebrated through the summer for its progressive hooks and disruptive vocals.

Listen to the song below!

"Blame it On Your Love" was written in Los Angeles and produced by long standing collaborators Stargate, with additional production by A. G. Cook and Finn Keane. A close ear will reveal the new single as having been the main sample in "Track 10" from the pop futurist's most recent "Pop 2" mixtape - a mark left by Charli as insight into what was to come for the liberating vanguard of popular music.

The multi-award-winning and chart-topping Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, several SESAC Pop Awards including 2x 'Songwriter of the Year,' plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As a trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan".

Charli will perform at The Governors Ball Music Festival on June 2nd in New York, a co-headlined Go West Fest with Troye Sivan on June 6th in Los Angeles and Pitchfork Music Festival on July 21nd in Chicago. Abroad, she will be performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Newcastle and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.





