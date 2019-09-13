Charli XCX Releases Third Album CHARLI

Pop queen Charli XCX Releases "Charli," her third studio album, today!

Charli XCX - "Charli"

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens + video

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan + video

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo + video

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE:

September 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +

September 21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

September 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

September 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's + -- SOLD OUT

September 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +

September 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

September 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *

October 2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #

October 4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # -- SOLD OUT

October 5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore # -- SOLD OUT

October 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #

October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *

October 9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

October 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

October 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

October 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

October 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT

October 21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electra 1st of 3





