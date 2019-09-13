Charli XCX Releases Third Album CHARLI
Pop queen Charli XCX Releases "Charli," her third studio album, today!
Charli XCX - "Charli"
1. Next Level Charli
2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens + video
3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira
4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan + video
5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash
6. Warm feat. HAIM
7. Thoughts
8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo + video
9. White Mercedes
10. Silver Cross
11. I Don't Wanna Know
12. Official
13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar
14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji
15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan
2019 Charli LIVE:
September 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +
September 21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +
September 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +
September 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's + -- SOLD OUT
September 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +
September 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #
September 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #
October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *
October 2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #
October 4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # -- SOLD OUT
October 5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore # -- SOLD OUT
October 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #
October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *
October 9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *
October 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
October 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT
October 14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel - SOLD OUT
October 15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %
October 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %
October 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT
October 21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
October 22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT
SUPPORTS:
+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X
Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3