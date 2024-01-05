Charles Wesley Godwin Announces First Round of 2024 Headline Tour Dates

After ending his breakout 2023 with a run of 19 sold-out shows, including two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. and four in his hometown of Morgantown, W.V., Charles Wesley Godwin today announces the first round of dates for his 2024 headline tour.

The headline tour begins April 4 at The National in Richmond, Va. and will coincide with his run on Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old stadium tour beginning April 12 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Godwin will kick off his 2024 touring year with a headlining show in Wichita, Kan. on Jan. 18, followed by a pair of shows with Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Jan. 19 +20.

Godwin is also confirmed for a number of major summer festivals, including Stagecoach, Under the Big Sky, Buckeye Country Superfest, Tortuga Music Festival, and others. Godwin released his third album and Big Loud Records debut, Family Ties, in September. The album has been met with critical acclaim, radio success, and strong DSP support.

Godwin and the album ended up on a number of best of 2023 year-end lists including Billboard, The Tennessean, Holler, Grady Smith, Saving Country Music, and Whiskey Riff, among others. Lead single “All Again” rose into the Top 5 at Americana radio.

Godwin was Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month for October, and was featured on multiple billboards in Nashville upon the release of Family Ties thanks to Spotify and Amazon Music. Godwin made his national TV debut on CBS Saturday Sessions, and was named to CMT's 2024 Listen Up class.

In January 2023, Godwin and his band, the Allegheny High, headed into Echo Mountain in Asheville, NC with longtime producer and Allegheny High guitarist Al Torrence once again at the helm. Two weeks later, they came out with the masterful 19-song Family Ties. The songs that comprise Family Ties are themselves portals into Godwin's life — tuneful tales of the native West Virginian's friends, family, and foundation.

Family Ties is an intimate affair — images set to tune, so many of them specifically created for his own family members.

Charles Wesley Godwin 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 18 – Wichita, Kan. – The Cotillion Ballroom

Jan. 19 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Paycom Center*

Jan. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla – Paycom Center*

March 22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

March 23 – Peoria, Ill. – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

April 4 – Richmond, Va. – The National

April 5 – Charleston, S.C. – Charleston Music Hall

April 6 – Gainesville, Fla. – Heartwood Soundstage

April 7 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival

April 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Uptown Theater

April 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. – American Family Field^

April 13 – Madison, Wis. – The Sylvee

April 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Intersection

April 18 – Toronto, Ont. – Danforth Music Hall

April 19 –Buffalo, N.Y. – Highmark Stadium^

April 20 – Albany, N.Y. – Empire Live

April 25 – Solana Beach, Calif. – Belly Up

April 26 – Tucson, Ariz. – Rialto Theatre

April 28 – Indio, Calif. – Stagecoach Festival

May 3 – Jacksonville, Fla. – TIAA Bank Field^

May 10 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome^

May 17 – San Francisco, Calif. – Levi's Stadium^

May 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium^

June 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

June 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium^

June 20 – Filer, Idaho – HWY 30 Music Festival

June 22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

July 14 – Whitefish, Mon. – Under the Big Sky

July 19 – New York, N.Y. – MetLife Stadium^

July 26 – Washington D.C. – FedEx Field^

Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Paycor Stadium^

Aug. 3 – Brownstown, Ind. – Rock The Rind Music Fest

Aug. 9 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium^

Oct. 19 – Sacramento, Calif. – GoldenSky Festival



* supporting Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

^ supporting Luke Combs on Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Stadium Tour