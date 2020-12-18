Charlee Remitz Releases New Album 'Heaven's a Scary Place'

Singer-songwriter Charlee Remitz has released her fourth and final pop album, Heaven's a Scary Place, today. Listen below!

Heaven's a Scary Place is a timely, ten-song project about letting go and moving on. Inspired in part by the pandemic, Charlee worked quickly and purposefully in solitude while quarantined in her Hollywood bedroom; determined to release an album that she hopes everyone will relate to before the end of the year. The album's first single, "The New 1980s," landed on Spotify's Fresh Finds Playlist and other singles included "Romance Me," "Season Friends," "Movie Theater" and the title track "Heaven's a Scary Place."

Charlee Remitz has been circulating the indie airwaves since her breakout debut LP, Bright White Trims. She takes modern pop and drenches it, believing everything fundamental to happiness lies below the surface. Compounding her efforts in 2016 she followed it up with EP Saints Until Fridays. Her sophomore LP, Sad Girl Music, was a massive exploration of first love and, the more important, first heartbreak, and her work has amassed millions of streams on Spotify with three top 200 debuts on college radio, and multiple song placements in popular Bravo and E! shows.

The award-winning independent singer-songwriter, mixer and producer began a hot streak last year when she released a series of self-produced, self-mixed and self-written singles almost monthly, leading up to her early 2020 album, Garden (PRESS HERE), a 17-track, one-woman LP, that made appearances on Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Refinery29, Alternative Press, Earmilk, American Songwriter, LA Weekly, and Spotify's editorial Pisces playlist. She performed to her biggest crowd yet at the 11:11 in West Hollywood to kick of a West Coast tour. Garden, which was very much an album about false heroes and acknowledging that it has to get worse before it can get better.

Stay tuned for updates, announcements and new music from Charlee Remitz in the new year!

Photo Credit: Kanya Iwana