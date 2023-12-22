Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'

Knoxville freak-folk singer-songwriter Tyler Anthony, better known as Cereus Bright, delivers a late-in-the-year gem for early sunsets and a warm fire.

“Pink Sky” wraps the listener up in breezy acoustics and subtle psychedelic orchestrations. There's a sigh of relief that melts through the track as Bright's earthy vocal whispers, “you are done.” Listen to “Pink Sky” on all digital retailers.

Tyler Anthony elaborates on the track: “One of the more magical moments in each day is dusk – when day creeps into night. At its best, it's an invitation into slowing down, letting go of what has (and hasn't) been done, and drifting into a peaceful calm. Could every day end this way? What about life itself?

Entering my mid-thirties, time has become a bigger theme – how quickly it moves, how much pressure it applies. The passing of time feels intense and overwhelming. At my best, I'm able to repress the feeling of urgency, but still, it takes work.”

Since making his return with new EP, Car Alarm and subsequent single “Unfaithful,” Tyler Anthony opens a new chapter in the Cereus Bright story. Anthony explores a new phase based around the intricacies of day-to-day life. Atwood Magazine praised his new era as a “seductive daydream.”

Life transpires between extreme ups and downs. However, all the magic happens in the middle. As if tracing an emotional fault line right down the center, Cereus Bright explores this space with an intimate eye-for-detail and a universal appeal. The Knoxville, TN singer, songwriter, and artist born Tyler Anthony magnifies fits of emotion in the form of magnetic hooks only to delicately examine identity via inventive and immersive soundscapes.

Since 2012, Cereus Bright has quietly moved into this light. He enraptured, entranced, and engaged listeners with albums such as Excuses [2016] and Give Me Time [2021]. Meanwhile, fan favorite “Stella” amassed 20 million-plus Spotify streams followed by “American Dream” with over 8-million Spotify streams.

Along the way, he emerged as the rare presence who could share the stage with either The Oh Hellos or Sturgill Simpson and Philip Phillips. Throughout 2022, he recorded his latest body of work. He's received the acclaim of tastemakers like Paste, American Songwriter, The Talkhouse, and Consequence of Sound.

“Where my last record was very personal and intimate, I wanted this project to expand to bigger ideas,” he notes. “I attempted to take the mundane and make it abstract. When you put something familiar in an unfamiliar place, you see it differently. To get there, I explored more mythological and otherwordly ideas and sounds than ever before – while trying to retain the core intimacy of songwriting that I've always strived for. I hope what we made is a perfect balance.”

After signing to Nettwerk, Cereus Bright returned with Car Alarm. In four-songs, Bright examines the mundanity of life through artful arrangements that hear subtle saxophones on “Chasing the Feeling,” warm violins on the road-trippin' “Seven Wonders,” and modest auto-tune on “Car Alarm.” This welcomed evolution starts a new, more cerebral chapter for the artist. He metabolizes philosophy and existentialism into wide open arrangements and poetic lyricism.

Stay tuned for more from Cereus Bright.

Photo Credit: Ross Bustin