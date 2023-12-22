Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'

Listen to “Pink Sky” on all digital retailers.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFE Photo 1 Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'

Knoxville freak-folk singer-songwriter Tyler Anthony, better known as Cereus Bright, delivers a late-in-the-year gem for early sunsets and a warm fire.

“Pink Sky” wraps the listener up in breezy acoustics and subtle psychedelic orchestrations. There's a sigh of relief that melts through the track as Bright's earthy vocal whispers, “you are done.”  Listen to “Pink Sky” on all digital retailers.

Tyler Anthony elaborates on the track: “One of the more magical moments in each day is dusk – when day creeps into night. At its best, it's an invitation into slowing down, letting go of what has (and hasn't) been done, and drifting into a peaceful calm. Could every day end this way? What about life itself?

Entering my mid-thirties, time has become a bigger theme – how quickly it moves, how much pressure it applies. The passing of time feels intense and overwhelming. At my best, I'm able to repress the feeling of urgency, but still, it takes work.”

Since making his return with new EP, Car Alarm and subsequent single “Unfaithful,” Tyler Anthony opens a new chapter in the Cereus Bright story. Anthony explores a new phase based around the intricacies of day-to-day life. Atwood Magazine praised his new era as a “seductive daydream.”

Life transpires between extreme ups and downs. However, all the magic happens in the middle. As if tracing an emotional fault line right down the center, Cereus Bright explores this space with an intimate eye-for-detail and a universal appeal. The Knoxville, TN singer, songwriter, and artist born Tyler Anthony magnifies fits of emotion in the form of magnetic hooks only to delicately examine identity via inventive and immersive soundscapes.

Since 2012, Cereus Bright has quietly moved into this light. He enraptured, entranced, and engaged listeners with albums such as Excuses [2016] and Give Me Time [2021]. Meanwhile, fan favorite “Stella” amassed 20 million-plus Spotify streams followed by “American Dream” with over 8-million Spotify streams.

Along the way, he emerged as the rare presence who could share the stage with either The Oh Hellos or Sturgill Simpson and Philip Phillips. Throughout 2022, he recorded his latest body of work. He's received the acclaim of tastemakers like Paste, American Songwriter, The Talkhouse, and Consequence of Sound.

“Where my last record was very personal and intimate, I wanted this project to expand to bigger ideas,” he notes. “I attempted to take the mundane and make it abstract. When you put something familiar in an unfamiliar place, you see it differently. To get there, I explored more mythological and otherwordly ideas and sounds than ever before – while trying to retain the core intimacy of songwriting that I've always strived for. I hope what we made is a perfect balance.”

After signing to Nettwerk, Cereus Bright returned with Car Alarm. In four-songs, Bright examines the mundanity of life through artful arrangements that hear subtle saxophones on “Chasing the Feeling,” warm violins on the road-trippin' “Seven Wonders,” and modest auto-tune on “Car Alarm.” This welcomed evolution starts a new, more cerebral chapter for the artist. He metabolizes philosophy and existentialism into wide open arrangements and poetic lyricism.

Stay tuned for more from Cereus Bright. 

Photo Credit: Ross Bustin



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
German Artist LaRegina Returns With In Charge Photo
German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'

German artist LaRegina returns with her latest single 'In Charge,' a reggae and soul fusion track that explores the dangers of new technology. Comparisons can be made to the likes of Etana, or Gwen Stefani's No Doubt days. Don't miss out on this luscious harmonies and smooth background vocals.

2
Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single Pink Sky Photo
Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'

Freak-folk artist Cereus Bright releases new single 'Pink Sky' - a slice of mellow gold. Out now via Nettwerk. “Pink Sky” wraps the listener up in breezy acoustics and subtle psychedelic orchestrations. There's a sigh of relief that melts through the track as Bright's earthy vocal whispers, “you are done.

3
Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP Photo
Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP

Twist & Writhe premiere new song ahead of their debut EP. With the addition of bassist Jay Stillman and drummer Leighton McCleaf, the instrumental chemistry was complete, and when vocalist Arthur Nusser joined the group the vision was fully achieved. The group has been making passionate melodic hooks that stretch across genres ever since.

4
Rob Thomas Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps Photo
Rob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps

Grammy Award-winning artist Rob Thomas will take the stage for an electrifying night of music at the iconic Hard Rock Atlantic City, and premier streaming platform Veeps will air the show LIVE. The performance will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a charity established by Rob and his wife, Marisol.

More Hot Stories For You

German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'
Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'Cereus Bright Shares A Slice Of Mellow Gold On New Single 'Pink Sky'
Twist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EPTwist & Writhe Premiere New Song & Announce Debut EP
Rob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On VeepsRob Thomas' Atlantic City Charity Show To Air Live On Veeps

Videos

Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WONKA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX