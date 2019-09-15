Celtic Minstrels River Drivers Present 'Isn't It Grand Boys (Look at the Coffin)'

Philadelphia-based Celtic-tinged folk rock collective River Drivers present their new single 'Isn't It Grand Boys (Look at the Coffin)'. This traditional ballad foreshadows their new album 'Big Oak Road', to be released on October 18.



River Drivers is a four-piece whose unique passion-infused style of music draws from Celtic, Americana and Appalachian influences and features powerful and distinctive vocals. Their repertoire strikes a fine balance of original songs and more obscure folk songs, resurrected from deep folk vaults.



Anchored by Kevin McCloskey (vocals, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass) and Mindy Murray (vocals, guitar, banjo, bass) with accompaniment by Marian Moran (tin whistle, low whistle, concertina, melodica) and Meagan Ratini (fiddle, Irish flute, tin whistle), their high energy music explores pervasive themes of hard-working men and women and social justice.



They earlier offered a taster in the high-energy double A-side single 'Children's March (Mother Jones) / Going Once', two tales rooted in U.S. Irish history - stories of what people suffered through and what they did to overcome.



"These songs are about two mothers from two different worlds, who each left Philadelphia with a group of children. In 'Children's March', we see Mother Jones lead a bunch of young maimed and malnourished children from Kensington to New York to confront the wealthy businessmen who owned the factories where they toiled," says Mindy Murray.



"In 'Going Once', Martha has to find a new home for her nine kids after their Torresdale farm is sold at auction for back taxes. This brave woman Martha was my grandmother".



Influenced by the likes of Billy Bragg, Christy Moore, Ewan MacColl, Phil Ochs, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Paul McKenna Band and Altan, River Drivers' distinct flavour of music is a sum of its parts.



Kevin McCloskey's passion for songs portraying the plight of working men and women was kindled by a childhood of performing Irish standards with his father, Irish tenor Tommy McCloskey. The intensity he brings to his music was shaped by years with the hardcore punk band Wrong Answer.



Mindy Murray's works are infused with the music of the mountains and the miners, having witnessed firsthand the struggles of day-to-day life in Appalachia during medical school. Years later, she and daughter Meagan Ratini formed the duo Port Murray. Meagan herself fell into Irish music over many years of mastering instrument after instrument. She became further immersed while helping to run the New Jersey Folk Festival.



Marian's roots lie in Ardara, County Donegal, an epicenter of Irish traditional music. Whenever she can break away, she steals back to the rugged coastline village to recharge at its nightly sessions and music festivals, eventually bringing River Drivers over to perform.



As of October 18, the album 'Big Oak Road' will be available across digital stores and streaming platforms such as Spotify. It can also be ordered via Bandcamp.

Listen to "Isn't It Grand Boys (Look At The Coffin)" below.





ALBUM TRACK LIST



01 Children's March (Mother Jones)

02 Going Once

03 Crooked Jack

04 Sí, Se Puede

05 Isn't It Grand Boys (Look at the Coffin)

06 Big Oak Road

07 Cumann na mBan

08 Moonshiner

09 Union Man

10 Farewell Johnny Miner



TOUR DATES



Aug. 08 "Philly Folk Scene" session on WPPM 106.5 FM (3 pm)

Aug. 10 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest 2019 (9 pm)

Aug. 18 Schwenksville, PA - Philadelphia Folk Festival (4:30 pm)

Sept 13 Philadelphia, PA - 45th Annual Irish Festival (8 pm)

Sept 21 Buckingham, PA - The Peace Fair

Oct. 18 Philadelphia, PA (CD release concert) - TBA

Nov. 02 Waretown, NJ - Albert Music Hall (10 pm)

CREDITS



Kevin McCloskey (vocals, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass)

Mindy Murray (vocals, guitar, banjo, bass, frame drum)

Marian Moran (tin whistle, low whistle, concertina, melodica, background vocals)

Meagan Ratini (fiddle, tin whistle, frame drum)

Produced by Richard Hartline and Tom Murray of Tulipomania

Recorded by River Drivers and Richard Hartline

Engineered and mastered by Richard Hartline

'Children's March (Mother Jones)' written by Mindy Murray and Kevin McCloskey

'Going Once' written by Mindy Murray

Crooked Jack by Dominic Behan

Isn't It Grand Boys (Look at the Coffin) by Liam Clancy, Pat Clancy, Tom Clancy and Tommy Makem)

Going Once, Si Se Pued, Cumann na mBan, Big Oak Road by Mindy Murray

Moonshiner - traditional

Union Man by Tim Stafford

Farewell Johnny Miner by Ed Pickford





