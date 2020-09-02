Cayucas Debut 'California Girl' Video

The new album is due September 25.

Today, LA duo Cayucas have released groovy new single/video "California Girl" off their forthcoming album Blue Summer due out September 25 on Park The Van. Premiered by New Noise Magazine, bright melodies and breezy riffs make the carefree track perfect for the final daze of summer.

Zach Yudin shares, "'California Girl' is a story about hanging around, bored, looking for some fun. It's Friday evening the sun is setting, there's a cool ocean breeze and you're out trying to catch a vibe. For the video, we rented a really cool car called an 'International Harvester Scout' which is a relatively rare 'offroading' car from the '70s which is no longer made. The director Tim Toda set up some cameras on the hood and we just went cruising. We went down Malibu Canyon to PCH & back again. We turned the song up & sang along, the car handled like a boat but it was super fun."

Lead single "Yeah Yeah Yeah" debuted at #1 @ SubModern Tracks and plays on KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic and SiriusXM Alt Nation. The serotonin boosting, summery track has also been added to Apple Music "Alternative" and "New In Indie" playlists as well as Spotify "New Music Friday" (France), "Indie Highlights", and "Lemonade" playlists. The highly anticipated LP and recent singles "Lonely Without You" "Malibu '79 Long" have received acclaim spanning American Songwriter, Under The Radar, NPR, and Buzzbands.la.



A return to musical roots is a time-honored tradition for many established artists who have endured for the better part of a decade."We had this mantra: Back to the beach. That kickstarted the creative process. For the first time in a while that idea felt really fresh and exciting; let's go back to what really worked for us as songwriters and felt special, and what was most authentic for who we are as artists," says Zach.

Watch the official video here:

