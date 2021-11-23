Catie Turner Releases 'God Must Hate Me' Single

Rising singer-songwriter Catie Turner has released her most confessional and personal track yet. Last week Turner teased the track on her wildly hilarious TikTok. The emotional, heart wrenching video reached over 1 million views within 24 hours of posting.

"'God must hate me' may be, in my opinion, the most vulnerable song ive released yet - which is scary yet exhilarating all at the same time," Catie shared. "Some may roll their eyes at the melodramatic title, and believe me, when I'm in a good headspace I can laugh at myself too, but "God Must Hate Me" is about those times where the feelings are so omnipotent, you really start to believe it. That you were made wrong. That you're not good enough. And, that maybe, a higher power being angry with you is a pill easier to swallow than personal responsibility."

Catie recently released a moving duet with pop artist JORDY. "(Wish I Didn't Have To) Lie" was co-written by Turner and JORDY and landed the pair on the cover of Spotify's coveted Sad Hour playlist as well as critical acclaim.

Catie performed the duet with JORDY at Los Angeles' legendary venue, The Troubadour, as well as solo sets at LA's Roxy Theatre and New York's Bowery Ballroom.

Beloved for her potent, personal lyricism and soulful vocals, Catie Turner is a uniquely gifted singer and writer whose offbeat charm and tongue-in-cheek songcraft has now drawn over 70 million global streams and counting.

Catie first began writing songs and playing guitar in her hometown of Langhorne, PA, providing her a means to cope with the myriad pressures placed upon young women. The 20-year-old artist captured national attention in 2018 as one of the standout stars of ABC's American Idol, kicking off the season with a stunning audition performance of her own extraordinary composition, "21st Century Machine," immediately winning over judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who applauded her a "genius songwriter."

2019 brought her remarkable solo debut EP, THE SAD VEGAN, highlighted by the moving pop anthem "Prom Queen." The track, which exploded across all platforms, was named one of TIME's "5 Songs You Need To Listen To This Week," and landed Catie a spot on Idolator's "On The Verge: 40 Artists To Watch In 2020."

