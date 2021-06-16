Catie Turner Heralds New EP With 'Therapy'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Turner has released her latest single "Therapy" - available now HERE. Catie invites you into a therapy session with her in the official video, streaming now HERE. "Therapy" heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of Turner's label debut EP, Heartbroken and Milking It, due on Friday, July 16th - see full tracklisting below. Heartbroken and Milking It is available for pre-save now HERE.

The EP includes recently released single, "Play God," named by Billboard as one of "10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week." Hollywood Life hailed "Play God" as an "enchanting new song," writing, "With a dreamy production capturing the cloudy haze one feels when struggling with the affairs of the heart, Catie captures the turmoil of someone who knows it's time to let go but can't just yet."

"Therapy" continues an extraordinary series of new music releases from Turner, including her recent tribute to mothers everywhere, "Mama." Released this May in celebration of Mother's Day, the track is joined by an official music video, directed by Alfredo Flores (Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande).

Catie's recent string of releases follow "One Day," which arrived late last year. The track was joined by an official companion video following an exclusive premiere and interview with Turner on Philadelphia's WPVI-TV/6ABC and was met with applause from such national outlets as American Songwriter, which wrote, "'One Day' is an elegant, clear example of how Turner's down-to-earth feelings and every day experiences haven't gotten lost in favor of topics or sounds that are more aggressive, trendy, or edgy, solely to surprise the millions now listening and watching."

Catie also recently launched Friends Without Benefits, a new podcast diving into entertainment news and current events with her two best friends - listen HERE.

Beloved for her potent, personal lyricism and soulful vocals, Catie Turner is a uniquely gifted singer and writer whose offbeat charm and tongue-in-cheek songcraft has now drawn over 70 million global streams and counting. Catie first began writing songs and playing guitar in her hometown of Langhorne, PA, providing her a means to cope with the myriad pressures placed upon young women. The 20-year-old artist captured national attention in 2018 as one of the standout stars of ABC's American Idol, kicking off the season with a stunning audition performance of her own extraordinary composition, "21st Century Machine," immediately winning over judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who applauded her a "genius songwriter." 2019 brought her remarkable solo debut EP, THE SAD VEGAN, highlighted by the moving pop anthem "Prom Queen." The track, which exploded across all platforms, was named one of TIME's "5 Songs You Need To Listen To This Week," and landed Catie a spot on Idolator's "On The Verge: 40 Artists To Watch In 2020."

