Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album 'gratitude'

The album will be available in stores worldwide on March 22nd.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album 'gratitude'

Mercury Prize-nominated (2019) and Ivors Academy Award-winning composer, arranger & alto saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi  announces a new album gratitude with her flagship ensemble seed. The album eatures Kinoshi & her band alongside turntablist NikNak and the London Contemporary Orchestra. It's Kinoshi's debut release for Chicago-based label International Anthem, her first with seed. since 2019's Mercury Prize nominated Driftglass, and will be available in stores worldwide on March 22nd.

Along with the album announcement, she releases Movements “i” & “ii,” which cover the exposition and initial peaks of the suite, vividly encapsulating the spectrum of Kinoshi's composition. Movement “ii” is also highlighted by an electric guitar solo from Shirley Tetteh. Listen to Movement "i" & "ii" here, and preorder gratitude here

Berlin and London-based Kinoshi is also known as a former member of Kokoroko; and even beyond her work as leader of seed., her compositional résumé extends deeply into orchestral work for concert hall, contemporary dance, film, visual art, and theater, with high profile collaborators including London Sinfonietta, Philharmonia Orchestra, and the London Symphony Orchestra.

That depth of experience is on full display on gratitude, with the textural and dynamic flexibility of her large ensemble covering musical ground from groove-focused modal melancholia to anthemic brass and string themes. Striking upon first listen and even richer on repeat visits, gratitude scores the soul of contemporary Black London with philharmonic craftwork in the tradition of legendary jazz arrangers like Mary Lou Williams, Oliver Nelson, and Carla Bley.

Kinoshi says: “gratitude was written as a means of guiding my own healing. My mother told me that she keeps a gratitude book where she writes one thing, no matter how big or small, every day that helps to re-focus her mind on practicing gratitude. The examples that she gave were seeing the flowers that she'd recently planted in her garden bloom and a kaleidoscope of butterflies that she saw flitting about a tree in her garden. I find this way of looking for the small moments of beauty in everyday life a beautiful way of reframing one's experience of life and making sure to celebrate the communities, people, natural world and experiences that bring me joy. At this point in my artistic career, highlighting the often overlooked subject of mental health and what it means to move towards creating healthy, positive and introspective practices in regards to both understanding and regulating one's own mental health is of the utmost importance to me.”

Her 2023 commission gratitude, accompanied by visuals by Birmingham & Belgrade-based artist GURIBOSH, was written for members of the London Contemporary Orchestra in combination with seed. and award-winning turntablist NikNak, and premiered to a sold-out Purcell Room at the Southbank Centre.

Kinoshi will return to the Barbican on March 7th for her biggest headlining show to date, in celebration of International Women's Day. Kinoshi will revisit and perform the full gratitude suite, again with visual art accompaniment from GURIBOSH; and she will also premiere a brand new composition, commissioned by Serious. Her new piece, which also features seed., NikNak and the London Contemporary Orchestra, takes inspiration from women's role in British music history in the Between the Wars Era. Tickets for March 7th @ Barbican here.

Photo by Keziah Quarcoo






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand Photo
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand

With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities.

2
PSYMON SPINE Share Newest Single Bored Of Guitars Photo
PSYMON SPINE Share Newest Single 'Bored Of Guitars'

Brooklyn's Psymon Spine has just unveiled their latest single, 'Bored of Guitar,' offering another glimpse into their upcoming album, Head Body Connector. The video for “Bored of Guitar” was directed by Max Mainwood. Check out upcoming tour dates!

3
Peel Share New Single Climax Photo
Peel Share New Single 'Climax'

Inspired by the 2018 Gaspar Noé movie of the same name, the song is an urgent blend of jagged guitar stabs and disco-inspired drumming. The accompanying video see's the band performing the song, captured on grainy VHS against the concrete backdrop of their downtown Los Angeles loft. Watch the music video!

4
1999 Write the Future Announces Debut Album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧&ord Photo
1999 Write the Future Announces Debut Album 'hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:'

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released their latest single “LONG in the tOOth” (feat. Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band) by legendary hip hop group De La Soul & Indonesian rapper Warren Hue. The brassy, bass-heavy track weaves the inimitable swagger of De La Soul together.

More Hot Stories For You

Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'
Brandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY AwardsBrandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY Awards
Nisa to Release Debut Album in AprilNisa to Release Debut Album in April
Devon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough TradeDevon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough Trade

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD