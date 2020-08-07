Cassadee Pope Releases Her Acoustic Album RISE AND SHINE

The album marks the first time Pope has had a hand in writing all of the songs and marks the first time she has served as co-producer, alongside Todd Lombardo.

Country music star, Cassadee Pope, has released her acoustic album, Rise and Shine, which is available today on all digital streaming platforms. Considered by Pope to be her most personal project to date, the eight-song collection is a showcase of her growth both as a woman and an artist. The album marks the first time Pope has had a hand in writing all of the songs and marks the first time she has served as co-producer, alongside Todd Lombardo.

Listen to the album below!

"Rise and Shine is a record that is meant to help people navigate their feelings in this trying time," says Pope of her latest album. "Personally, it's been a time of reflection for me, and a lot of what I've reflected upon has brought up some dark moments. I hope the lyrics help aid people into letting out whatever emotions they're holding inside."

Rise and Shine Track Listing:

1. Let Me Go

2. Hoodie

3. California Dreaming

4. Counting On The Weather

5. Hangover

6. Rise and Shine

7. Sand Paper

8. Built This House

"'Rise and Shine' was written from a place of hope. No matter the obstacles that have stood in my way in life, I've persevered and found meaning in the hard times. My hope is that this song will make people feel empowered to push through whatever they're facing in their lives," says Pope of the title track.

Over the past several weeks, Pope rolled out the first four songs from Rise and Shine, including fan favorites "Let Me Go" and "Hoodie." Recently, Cassadee has been featured on TODAY, Entertainment Tonight, EXTRA, NBC LX, E! News, Forbes.com, RollingStone.com, ET Canada, and more, discussing Rise and Shine and this next chapter in her music career.

Photo Credit: John Shearer

