Cass McCombs Announces US and European Fall Tour Dates
Cass McCombs has announced new tour dates this week including a US run starting in San Diego on October 9 and a November European tour beginning on November 2 in London. He is also making his Americanafest debut this year with a performance in The Frothy Pit, a new collaboration featuring McCombs and country music legend Wynonna Judd. The Frothy Pit will be performing for the first time at the ANTI- Records showcase at AMERICANAFEST, taking place in Nashville at the Mercy Lounge on September 12. All upcoming Cass McCombs tour dates are listed below.
McCombs' debut book of poetry, Toy Fabels, will be released on October 16, 2019 on Spurl Editions. A 72-page book of poetry with illustrations by McCombs, reading Toy Fabels feels like traveling through McCombs' singular itinerant experiences - high and low voices merge, as childhood and adulthood, the east and west coasts, paganism and religion, twist into each other. A central theme is memory, especially a sort of half-remembered, half-obscured - but never idealized - landscape of Northern California. This remembered landscape is always in flux, shaping McCombs' poetic language.
Within this unique place, Toy Fabels features a number of unnamed narrators - from delinquent graffiti artists telling absurdist tales, to Marquis de Sade's shadow and echo, to a disembodied voice that provides the mythic grounding for the collection. Illustrated by McCombs, Toy Fabels' brilliance lies in its embrace of the inexplicable and the ephemeral.
McCombs released his latest album Tip of the Sphere this past February; Tip of the Sphere presents an artist trying to make sense of it all through a relentless, ever searching creative process. Throughout, he floats through a suite of songs driven by a journeying mysticism and dark grace. While most of his albums have been pieced together in different studios over an extended period, Tip of the Sphere was recorded quickly and with a strong sense of purpose at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn. This new approach for McCombs brought his songs a raw immediacy and a special balance of compassion and experimentation with the intent of making a more consistent statement. On "Absentee," he's joined by Otto Hauser (drums), Dan Horne (bass), Dan Lead (pedal steel), Frank LoCrasto (hammond organ), and Sam Griffin Owens (saxophone).
TOUR DATES
9/12 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge @ Americanafest
10/9 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
10/12 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
10/13 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/16 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
10/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs
10/18 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live
10/19 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live
10/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub
10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
10/24 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
10/25 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs
11/2 - London, UK - MIRRORS
11/5 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Lara
11/6 - Cadiz, Spain - Edificio Constitución 1812
11/7 - Porto, Portugal - CCOP
11/8 - Braga, Portugal - GNRation
11/9 - Lisbon, Portugal - ZDB Gallery
11/11 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau
11/13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik
11/14 - Cologne, Germany - Buhmann & SOHN
11/15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Cloud9, Tivoli
11/17 - Brighton, UK - One Church
11/18 - Bristol, UK - St. Georges Church
11/19 - Dublin, Ireland - The Button Factory
11/20 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
11/21 - Manchester, UK - Dancehouse Theatre
11/23 - Glasgow, UK - Great Western Festival @ Mackintosh Church
Photo Credit: Silvia Grav