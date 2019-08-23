Cass McCombs Announces US and European Fall Tour Dates

Cass McCombs has announced new tour dates this week including a US run starting in San Diego on October 9 and a November European tour beginning on November 2 in London. He is also making his Americanafest debut this year with a performance in The Frothy Pit, a new collaboration featuring McCombs and country music legend Wynonna Judd. The Frothy Pit will be performing for the first time at the ANTI- Records showcase at AMERICANAFEST, taking place in Nashville at the Mercy Lounge on September 12. All upcoming Cass McCombs tour dates are listed below.



McCombs' debut book of poetry, Toy Fabels, will be released on October 16, 2019 on Spurl Editions. A 72-page book of poetry with illustrations by McCombs, reading Toy Fabels feels like traveling through McCombs' singular itinerant experiences - high and low voices merge, as childhood and adulthood, the east and west coasts, paganism and religion, twist into each other. A central theme is memory, especially a sort of half-remembered, half-obscured - but never idealized - landscape of Northern California. This remembered landscape is always in flux, shaping McCombs' poetic language.



Within this unique place, Toy Fabels features a number of unnamed narrators - from delinquent graffiti artists telling absurdist tales, to Marquis de Sade's shadow and echo, to a disembodied voice that provides the mythic grounding for the collection. Illustrated by McCombs, Toy Fabels' brilliance lies in its embrace of the inexplicable and the ephemeral.

McCombs released his latest album Tip of the Sphere this past February; Tip of the Sphere presents an artist trying to make sense of it all through a relentless, ever searching creative process. Throughout, he floats through a suite of songs driven by a journeying mysticism and dark grace. While most of his albums have been pieced together in different studios over an extended period, Tip of the Sphere was recorded quickly and with a strong sense of purpose at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn. This new approach for McCombs brought his songs a raw immediacy and a special balance of compassion and experimentation with the intent of making a more consistent statement. On "Absentee," he's joined by Otto Hauser (drums), Dan Horne (bass), Dan Lead (pedal steel), Frank LoCrasto (hammond organ), and Sam Griffin Owens (saxophone).



TOUR DATES

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge @ Americanafest

10/9 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10/12 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

10/13 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

10/15 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/16 - San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

10/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

10/18 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

10/19 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

10/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

10/24 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

10/25 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs



11/2 - London, UK - MIRRORS

11/5 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Lara

11/6 - Cadiz, Spain - Edificio Constitución 1812

11/7 - Porto, Portugal - CCOP

11/8 - Braga, Portugal - GNRation

11/9 - Lisbon, Portugal - ZDB Gallery

11/11 - Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

11/13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik

11/14 - Cologne, Germany - Buhmann & SOHN

11/15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Cloud9, Tivoli

11/17 - Brighton, UK - One Church

11/18 - Bristol, UK - St. Georges Church

11/19 - Dublin, Ireland - The Button Factory

11/20 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

11/21 - Manchester, UK - Dancehouse Theatre

11/23 - Glasgow, UK - Great Western Festival @ Mackintosh Church

Photo Credit: Silvia Grav





