Casii Stephan Releases 'Happy' Ahead of Debut Album LET HER HAVE HER FLOWERS

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Casii Stephan, a Minnesota-born, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter, has released her new single 'Happy.' Written late at night out of a string of existential questions, 'Happy' features a catchy hook that asks what it actually means to be happy. The track is carried by Casii's warm, soulful voice and a retro, sunlit production from Chad Copelin (SPORTS, BRONCHO, Ben Rector).

'Happy' is the first offering from Casii Stephan's debut album Let Her Have Her Flowers, set for release spring 2027. Written in the wake of her father's death, the album is an exploration of what it means to grieve those we've lost and love those who are still here.

Casii has received praise from the likes of Billboard, NPR, SPIN, and American Songwriter. She is now signed to TRO Essex Music Publishing and Shamus Records.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6FDIR4DgzJVN4u4HmuqWbL

https://music.apple.com/us/song/happy/6805489102

About Casii Stephan

Casii Stephan is hard to pin down—to genre, that is. To Casii, genre has always felt more like a tool to tell a story or evoke an emotion than a category to fit into. Anytime someone has said she's found her 'niche,' no one has ever told her the same thing twice.

Born and raised in funky Minnesota and cultivated in rootsy Tulsa, Casii is carving her own space in music—just don't ask her to label it. Best described as somewhere between pop, soul, and rock, she has also been embraced by the folk community for her love of storytelling. Casii writes her songs honestly, from the depths of her emotions, with themes including life and death, love and loss, protest, and pushing back on negative societal norms like sexism, ageism, and fascism.

In 2026 she has received recognition for her songwriting from the International Acoustic Music Awards winning Best AAA/Alternative Song for 'California Gold', finalist for Best Rock Song with the International Songwriting Competition, the 'New Folk Finalist' from Kerrville Folk Fest with two unreleased songs off her upcoming debut album, and most recently a finalist for Best Rock Song at the Unsigned Only Music Awards. She has toured regionally and internationally, including London's inaugural SXSW, and has performed multiple official SXSW and Folk Alliance showcases, and just performed her first official showcase at AMERICANAFEST in Sept. She has been profiled by Billboard, NPR, SPIN, and American Songwriter. Her catalog is with TRO Essex Music Publishing, home to writers like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, and bands like The Who and Black Sabbath. Her EP Relationship Status, produced by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes, St Paul and the Broken Bones), was released in September 2024 on Shamus Records to rave reviews.

In early 2027, Casii will release her debut album, 'Let Her Have Her Flowers,' blending hooks, powerful vocals, bass grooves, and emotional depth into a project exploring loss and love. Working with Chad Copelin (Ben Rector, Colony House), she continues to embrace her range without genre limits: 'If this album doesn't demonstrate my range as a songwriter and artist, I don't know what will.'

Her latest single 'Happy' features a catchy hook that asks what it actually means to be happy. Carried by Casii's warm, soulful voice and a retro, sunlit production from Chad Copelin (SPORTS, BRONCHO, Ben Rector), the song sounds brighter than it reads. The doo do doo's and na na na's that once filled pop songs about a happy world return here with a cheeky edge, sung at a moment when happiness can feel like a daily battle and everything feels political. The result is a song that dances while it wonders.

https://www.casiistephan.com

https://www.instagram.com/casiistephan

Photo Credit: Tony Li



Photo Credit: Tony Li

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