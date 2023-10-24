Casey McQuillen Releases Catchy Pop Hit 'The One' Ahead Of UK Tour Supporting Beverley Knight

Casey will be announcing her own headline tour throughout February and March of 2024.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Casey McQuillen Releases Catchy Pop Hit 'The One' Ahead Of UK Tour Supporting Beverley Knight

Rising NYC pop sensation Casey McQuillen is back with her latest single, "The One." The track releases ahead of supporting renowned platinum-selling artist Beverley Knight on her sold-out 18-date UK tour throughout October, culminating at the London Palladium on November 14th. The tour lays the groundwork for a return to British shores in the new year with Casey announcing her own headline tour throughout February and March of 2024.

"The One" is an anthem of empowerment and self-discovery. With its infectious melodies and relatable lyrics, that tells the empowering story of finally letting go of a toxic relationship. The track is a collaboration with renowned songwriter and producer Andrew Dixon, whose music has graced Grammy-nominated albums and multi-platinum records. With Dixon's impressive track record and McQuillen's remarkable voice, "The One" promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

McQuillen explains the motivation behind the track stating "'The One' is a song that I believe will empower anyone who has ever needed to let go of something toxic in their life. It's about finding the strength to move on and realizing your worth."

Casey McQuillen, a gifted artist who first gained recognition as a finalist on American Idol, has been making waves with her music on platforms like Sirius XM, Apple Music, and MTV, as well as making appearances in and on major media like the Kelly Clarkson Show, The Daily Mail, and Extra TV. Throughout her career, McQuillen has toured extensively across the US and UK on headline tours and supporting legendary acts like James Morrison, Newton Faulkner and Stephen Kellogg to name a few. Her anti-bullying concert saw Casey gain recognition from the UN while performing at over one hundred schools to over 40,000 students across the US, spreading a message of positivity and anti-bullying.

With the release of her latest single, 'The One' and subsequent UK tour with Beverley Knight Casey McQuillen looks to capitalise on her success, adding further to an already illustrious career.

Listen to the track here:

Tour Dates Supporting Beverley Knight

Oct 28th Gateshead - The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Oct 31th Leicester - De Montfort Hall

Nov 2th Liverpool - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Nov 3th Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

Nov 4th Birmingham - Symphony Hall

Nov 6th Cambridge - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 7th Brighton - Brighton Dome

Nov 9th York - York Barbican

Nov 10th Stoke - Regent Theatre

Nov 11th Bournemouth - Bournemouth Pavilion

Nov 13th Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 14th London - The London Palladium



