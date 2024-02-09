Carter Faith And Sam Williams Share Cover Of Tammy Wynette's 'Til I Can Make It On My Own'

The cover was released with a music video.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Rising Nashville stars Carter Faith and Sam Williams unveil a new collaboration today, a cover of the legendary Tammy Wynette's “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own”—listen here and watch the video here.

The duo will perform the song tomorrow night at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. “Recording ‘Til I Can Make It On My Own' with Sam Williams was one of the most special moments of all time to me,” Faith says of the collaboration.

“Tammy Wynette is a musical hero of mine and a major influence, and when my dear friend Sam—whose voice just hits me all the way to the heart every time I hear it—asked me to sing on a new version of this song, I was so honored and excited. I have always adored the honesty that Tammy wrote with, and this song is such a beautiful example of that, heartbreaking and hopeful at the very same time. One of my favorite parts of the recording process was when we were all sitting around and getting ready before starting the session, we talked about what the song meant to us and how we wanted to honor it. More than anything, I just hope we made Tammy proud.”

“This release is simply surreal in several ways,” Williams shares. “My new album was completed when this idea came about, and this record became the cherry on top. I have always adored Carter Faith, from her music to her style and free-spirited personality. As we became closer, it was clear we should make some music together. I think we are very much cut from similar cloth. We're from small towns and had big dreams that led us to a city that's hard to cut through. I believe we're making our mark now. Tammy Wynette being the legend she is, it was an honor to reinvent her beautiful words. It's also very heartwarming to know she lived in Hank and Audrey, my grandparents', home for a long time. Tammy purchased their home on Franklin Road after Audrey passed. History seems to tip its hat at me nowadays and I embrace the nod. I am so excited for everyone to hear what comes this year.”

ABOUT CARTER FAITH

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has solidified her place in an ever-changing country music scene with over 75 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.”

Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson.

She recently inked a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, closed a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium and was featured in CMT's LISTEN UP 2024 campaign highlighting rising country artists. ABOUT SAM WILLIAMS Grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, who sings with his own singular voice and writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.

In 2021, Williams released his debut album, Glasshouse Children, which was a testament to his brilliant lyricism and soulful vocals and received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Music Row, Associated Press and so many more. In October 2022, Williams also unveiled a deluxe edition of the record, which featured “Tilted Crown,” a reflective track about navigating his legacy in life.

Williams followed up his debut with a string of powerful singles in 2023, along with multiple shows at the Grand Ole Opry and show-stopping performances at Nashville's CMA Fest and the UK's Country 2 Country Fest. With more music coming in 2024, Sam continues to prove that he is making a legacy for himself that is completely his own.



