Carpool Share Final Single 'CAR' Before Sophomore Album

Rochester, NY's Carpool are about to release their sophomore album on the storied LA-based independent label SideOneDummy Records with My Life In Subtitles, which will be released March 22nd, 2024.

The band is sharing their third single, “CAR” today. The new track sees the band embracing elements of hardcore and screamo, leaning into the heavier side of their work. Replete with the signature Carpool riffs, Stoph Colasanto's screams ring out through the bulk of the ripping new track before its major, dizzying climax.

Their final single,“CAR”, quickly follows the release of “No News Is Good News”, and “Open Container Blues,” featuring Bri Wright of CLIFFDIVER, which showcased the band's adeptness at mixing math rock guitars with high-octane punk and catchy emo songwriting. Carpool announced their album in November with the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. The band will be on tour with Free Throw and Youth Fountain this spring, with more touring coming later in the year. Find the dates for their tours with Youth Fountain and Free Throw below.

Speaking to “CAR”, Stoph Colasanto and Tommy Eckerson write: Stoph - “I've always kind of felt like our music was seen at times as too heavy for the pop kids, and too poppy for the heavy kids. It would kind of annoy me when we would get labeled as screamo because, i mean, we're clearly not screamo. I grew up on so many different genres of music but heavier music always hit home for me, and there's for sure heavier influences in a lot of our tracks. But I think I got so tired of my highschool and college homies, coworkers, and parents friends calling us screamo that we were like okay f it, you wanna know what it would sound like if we were really heavy? Say that then.”

Tommy - “I like to try and sneak chromaticism into our songs sometimes given how melodic the structure usually is it's fun to try and create that tension. In the case of this song we started chromatic and it translated immediately to a heavier sound. After we agreed on the structure the song was fated to be as heavy as possible and that's where we decided to take it.”

The songs on Carpool's My Life In Subtitles blend careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to. Bookended by two sub-two-minute piano-led songs, the bulk of Carpool's sophomore album is a blistering collection of controlled chaos. Singing about existential angst, late-night self-flaggelation, tender yearning, and not paying taxes. The band has crafted an album that balances their big riffs and off-the-walls punk with deeply personal explorations of growing up, fing up, and figuring it all out along the way, or at least trying to.

The young band has been growing a dedicated following since its inception in 2018, known for its ability to craft thrashing yet heartfelt punk songs that dabble in emo, pop punk and hardcore. The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalists Chris ‘Stoph' Colasanto and Tommy Eckerson with drummer Alec Westover and bassist Torri Ross, toured with CLIFFDIVER and Michael Cera Palin last year and played a buzzy set at THE FEST in Gainesville, FL. My Life In Subtitles was recorded with Jay Zubricky— the Buffalo-based producer who has worked with Every Time I Die, Pentimento, and Marigold, among others.

Carpool Tour Dates

03/21 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

03/23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar *

03/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall *

04/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

04/05 - Toledo, OH @ Frankies Inner City *

04/06 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theatre *

04/07 - Akron, OH @ Musica *

05/21 - Washington, DA @ DC9 +

05/23 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom +

05/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club +

05/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room +

05/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Drafthouse +

05/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +

05/30 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground +

05/31 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary +

06/01 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/02 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge +

* - Free Throw, Charmer, Super American

+ - Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure

Photo Credit: Bridget Hagen