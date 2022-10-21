Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Album 'The Loneliest Time'

GRAMMY®, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases her highly anticipated fifth studio album today. The Loneliest Time features already released singles "Western Wind," "Beach House," "Talking To Yourself" and the sparkling, disco inspired title track "The Loneliest Time" featuring Rufus Wainwright.

The glamourous and whimsical video for "The Loneliest Time" was directed by GRAMMY® Award winning director Brantley Gutierrez and features Jepsen and Wainwright calling out to one another during the loneliest time of the night.

The track is seeing a moment on TikTok with fans using the sound snippet "I'm coming back for you baby... I'm coming back for you" to create content that showcases things they do, things they have been neglecting and things they are excited about. Carly herself has even joined in on the fun.

The Loneliest Time is out now via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records and available at all digital retailers.

Jepsen is currently out on the road headlining her North American The So Nice Tour. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Listen to the new album here: