Carly Rae Jepsen Releases DEDICATED Side B

Article Pixel May. 21, 2020  

Carly Rae Jepsen took to Twitter to share that she has released the Side B to her album Dedicated!

In her tweet, Jepsen said, "So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out. ;) For the record, I love all of you."

See the tweet below!

Jepsen also shared the lyric video to 'This Love Isn't Crazy' - watch below!


