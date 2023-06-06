Carly Rae Jepsen, HAIM & More Set Shows at Los Angeles' The Bellwether

Opening night of Los Angeles’ newest entertainment hub kicks off on July 11 with electronic rock duo Phantogram’s first LA show in three years.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

The Bellwether, the new independent multi-genre live music and nightlife destination located in the heart of Los Angeles, announces its first round of confirmed shows in 2023, featuring an all-star lineup of genre-spanning artists.

Also coming to The Bellwether’s state-of-the-art 1600 capacity room opening week is a very special two-night run with LA’s very own HAIM, Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla, electronic artist TYCHO, Animal Collective member Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, and a “3 Day Takeover” with Porter Robinson (Presenting: No Originals DJ Set on July 27, air2earth on July 28, and Porter Robinson DJ Set on July 29).

“It’s been so exciting working on building this inaugural lineup, I could speak for hours on my appreciation of each artist but I think the lineup speaks for itself,” says Nick Barrie, The Bellwether’s Head Talent Buyer. “It’s going to be even more special when they finally take the stage in this incredible room.”

The excitement continues to build at The Bellwether with the announcement of even more incredible shows for 2023, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Isaiah Rashad, Princess – Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band, and Fool’s Gold 15th Anniversary Party with A-Trak + more TBA.

“Los Angeles has a live music scene that is pretty unmatchable," shares Carly Rae Jepsen. "I'm so excited to see the Bellwether come to life and to bring our show to this magical venue!”

The Bellwether’s highly-anticipated opening lineup doesn’t stop there - see below for the first wave of 2023 shows, with many more to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the first run of shows go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10am PT at thebellwetherla.com. For access to exclusive presale passwords, all the latest on upcoming shows, and more, subscribe to The Bellwether’s newsletter here and follow @thebellwetherla on socials. 

Coming soon to The Bellwether:

Tue, Jul 11 – Phantogram

Wed, Jul 12 – Buscabulla

Thu, Jul 13 – TYCHO

Fri, Jul 14 – Panda Bear + Sonic Boom

Mon, Jul 17 & Tues, Jul 18 – HAIM

Fri, Jul 21 – Andrew Bird

Sat, Jul 22 – DRAMA

Wed, Jul 26 – Mild High Club

Thu, Jul 27, Fri, Jul 28 & Sat Jul 29 – Porter Robinson (Presenting: No Originals DJ Set on July 27, air2earth on July 28, and Porter Robinson DJ Set on July 29)

Sun, Jul 30 – The Midnight

Wed, Aug 2 – Poolside

Tue, Aug 8 – Santigold

Fri, Aug 11 & Sat, Aug 12 – Carly Rae Jepsen

Mon, Aug 14 – Tegan and Sara

Fri, Aug 18 – Isaiah Rashad

Fri, Aug 25 – Sudan Archives 

Sat, Aug 26 – Fool’s Gold 15th Anniversary Party with A-Trak + more TBA

Thu, Aug 31 – The Head And The Heart

Wed, Sep 20 – The Wombats

Fri, Sat 22 – Saint Motel

Sat, Sep 23 – Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum) 

Fri, Sep 29 – Yo La Tengo

Tue, Oct 3 – Gus Dapperton

Mon, Oct 9 – Tove Lo

Wed, Oct 11 – Wilco 

Fri, Oct 20 – Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Thu, Oct 26 – Dylan Matthew

Fri, Oct 27 – No Vacation

Fri, Nov 17 – Shallou

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am PT at thebellwetherla.com! 

 About The Bellwether 

The Bellwether, a multifaceted 1600-capacity music venue and nightlife destination, is Los Angeles’ newest entertainment hub centrally located at 333 S. Boylston Street. Founded in 2023 by Teragram Presents’ Michael Swier, in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment (APE) – the largest independent promoter in the U.S. – The Bellwether is set to quickly become a cornerstone of LA’s vibrant entertainment scene.

It is home to an impressive ballroom, stunning open-air patio, VIP room, a large private event space, and restaurant lounge with bar. The ballroom is outfitted with a state of the art d&b sound system, custom lighting, a 270-degree wrap-around balcony, wooden dance floor and more. With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, The Bellwether is the ultimate deluxe live music experience for artists and fans alike.   



