Carlie Hanson Releases Debut Album 'Tough Boy'

After 190 million streams and two EP releases, alt/pop singer Carlie Hanson has unleashed her debut album Tough Boy today.

Paired with the 12-track album is a video for the focus track, "Girls In Line For The Bathroom." She will be performing the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 23, as well as on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 28.

Inspired by the music of Mac DeMarco, Jean Dawson, Alanis Morrissette, Lil Peep, Nirvana, Tough Boy unfolds over 13 tracks, taking listeners on a journey that entwines Hanson's "pop bitch" goals with her sonic boundary-pushing ambition. Thematically, the album culls from Carlie's full, vibrant spectrum of feelings, but with a confidence that seems new for this 21 year old.

Most recently, Carlie was featured on the cover of Alternative Press as "An Artist to Watch for 2022." She was also named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 last year and has fans in artists like Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.

Her first EP, JUNK, was released in June 2019 while her sophomore EP, DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy, was released in October 2020. Tough Boy tracks "Gucci Knife (feat. MASN)," "Off My Neck," "Snot (feat. Deb Never)," and "f Your Labels" were all released in advance over the past year.

She'll be performing at Winston House on February 24th to celebrate the album's release.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: