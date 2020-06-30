Caribou Shares Floating Points' Remixes of 'Never Come Back' and 'Sister'

Today, Dan Snaith, aka Caribou shares Floating Points' two new remixes of the songs "Never Come Back" and "Sister", adding to the string of renovations from Caribou's latest LP, Suddenly. Recently, Morgan Geist and Four Tet also added their own flairs to fan favorite track "Never Come Back".

Listen to both below!

Earlier this year, Caribou confidant Sam Shepherd sent a video to Caribou showing a reimagining of Suddenly. His new remixes elongate two beloved Suddenly cuts, expanding their possibilities while still maintaining their integrity. "Never Coming Back" becomes an eight-minute dance piece, where octaves are raised while '80s-style beats and synths to the background. Meanwhile, Shepherd's "Sister" remix turns the original on its head. This light and airy rendition serves as a foil to the original's understated beauty.

The two remixes are also going to be available as 12" in July and can be preordered here.

Photo Credit: Thomas Neukum

