Cardi B Releases Music Video for New Single "AH HA"

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Cardi B has released an official music video for her track 'AH HA,' out now via Atlantic Records. The new visual is directed by Arrad, featuring a cameo from Kash Doll, and produced by DJ SwanQo ('Up,' 'Get Up 10').

Cardi continues to make history as she became the first female rapper to earn four RIAA diamond certified singles. This comes on the heels of her first-ever U.S. arena run, The Little Miss Drama Tour. The sold-out 35-city tour was a monumental success marking it the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper ever, selling over 450,000 tickets in North America. She set historic milestones, including becoming the first female rapper to sell out back-to-back nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Continuing the momentum, Cardi is slated to headline the iHeart Music Festival on September 18.

More recently, Cardi B swept major honors across the industry, nominated for Best Hip Hop video for the 2026 MTV VMAs, taking home Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards for the third time and securing the hip-hop categories at the 2026 American Music Awards with wins for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Hip Hop Song ('ErrTime'), and Best Hip Hop Album (AM I THE DRAMA?). Adding to her global cultural takeover, Cardi can currently be seen on the September cover of Vogue Arabia.

Cardi B kicked off this momentous run with her landmark sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have both of her first two albums debut in the top spot, as well as the first female rapper to have two albums feature multiple #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Accumulating over 14 billion global streams, AM I THE DRAMA? stands as the female rap album with the most charting songs in Billboard Hot 100 history and the longest-running female rap album in the Billboard 200 Top 10 this decade (8 weeks). The release marked 2025's biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female artist, becoming the fastest album to reach RIAA Platinum status in under 24 hours, the first album released in 2025 to go Multi-Platinum, and earning two Guinness World Records.

Now, as she begins a new era, 'AH HA' serves as the latest release from Cardi B, following her acclaimed sophomore album and record-breaking arena tour.

About Cardi B

Cardi B stands as the highest-certified female rapper on the RIAA's 'Top Artists (Digital Singles)' ranking with over 100 million RIAA-certified units sold, with 3 diamond certifications. Her chart-topping, GRAMMY Award-winning, 6x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, continues to be a landmark achievement in female rap streaming history. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified 'Bodak Yellow.' Her list of awards, nominations, and honors includes 10 GRAMMY nominations and one win for Best Rap Album for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, eight Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, four Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, nine American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, seven BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME's 'TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018,' being named Entertainment Weekly's 2018 'Entertainer of the Year,' Billboard's 2020 'Woman of the Year,' and receiving the Impact of the Year Award at Billboard's 2025 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event. She continues to expand her musical legacy with sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA?, which became the fastest album to go platinum in history, debuted at #1 marking her second straight #1 on the Billboard 200, and made her the first female rapper in history to debut her first two albums at #1 on the Billboard 200. Cardi B set another record this year on her 35-city sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour, marking the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper ever, selling over 450,000 tickets in North America.

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