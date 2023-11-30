Caravan Palace Release 'Reverse' Single

It's the new single from the platinum-selling band's forthcoming album due 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 2 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 4 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today

Caravan Palace Release 'Reverse' Single

Following the release of the multimillion-streamed "MAD", Caravan Palace unveil “Reverse” on November 30th, the new single from the platinum-selling band's forthcoming album due 2024. Where the group who initially formed to score a vintage silent erotic film for French TV go next is anyone's guess, but clues to their forthcoming album are due any day…

The pioneering Parisians go clubbing with a twist on this joyous, yet deceptively dark new single. Opening with ominous saxophone before breaking into an irresistibly infectious dance track. “Reverse”' is four minutes of magnificent, shapeshifting mischief that mixes the metronomic vocals from frontwoman Zoe Colotis, brass breaks and house beats.

“It's a sunny song, bedevilled by dark verses” says co-songwriter and guitarist Arnaud de Bosredon. “The chorus is about having fun and dancing. The verses are about being alone in a dark place. Schizophrenic is how I'd describe it.” He's not wrong. Alongside recurrent saxophone, there is a soaring trumpet solo, swing, jazz, disco and sexy synths while Zoe switches between jumping for joy, watching her back and having a panic attack.

“It's a jigsaw puzzle of a song,” says the band's Charles Delaporte. “There are many elements in there, but we tried to keep the sound simple. The production was the tricky part. It's complicated to put it together, but when you do.. bam!.. the impact is instant.”

For 15 fabulous years, Caravan Palace have defied convention to become electronic music mainstays while keeping their cool, innovating sound and refusing to follow the flock. As adored by fans of Ballroom dancing as they are by YouTubers bewitched by their risqué visuals and Tik-Tokers ensnared by their instantly addictive songs (clips of “MAD” have passed 10 million views on Tik-Tok alone), the band have sidestepped trends to forge their own fashionable path on which everyone is welcome.

Social media's exploding obsession with Caravan Palace is down to the fans, rather than the band, who shrug their stats, preferring to party onstage with brass and strings. From Facebook to YouTube to the billions of clips on TikTok set to songs from their first four albums, technology has embraced their genre-mashing music without any intervention.

After having amassed over 2 billion streams via YouTube and Spotify combined, garnered millions of fans from every corner of the globe, having “Wonderland" go TikTok viral through the #posechallenge, and playing live, twice, on Live...with Jools Holland, and Jonathan Ross' late-night show, they're ready to further broaden their unique profile after selling over 750.000 records in America. Notably, they are one of the very few French bands to achieve an RIAA Platinum single, thanks to their hit track, "Lone Digger.”



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album On the Northline Photo
Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'

The Michigan-based indie folk trio Frontier Ruckus announced the upcoming release of their new album On the Northline, their sixth album to date. The group has also shared a lyric video for the title track of the album, featuring a collage of vintage family photos as backdrop for the song’s haunting melodies and contemplative lyrics.

2
Rich Campanella And The Sunrise Band Return With New Single Photo
Rich Campanella And The Sunrise Band Return With New Single

Strap in and hold on tight: there's a 'New Wind Comin'! Rich Campanella and The Sunrise Band return with a sensational single that combines powerful blues rock with a call for unity and brotherhood. Don't miss this anthem for the masses.

3
Këkht Aräkh Releases New Single Wanderer Photo
Këkht Aräkh Releases New Single 'Wanderer'

Originally from Ukraine, Dmitry called many places home, finally taking up residency in Berlin. Unsurprisingly, the themes touch on very real and personal experiences pertaining to the complexity of identity and belonging. His inner sensitivity, in the absence of and longing for a sense of home, is a physical one.

4
QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Coming to IMAX in January Photo
QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Coming to IMAX in January

This exhilarating live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. The film was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!