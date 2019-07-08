Car Seat Headrest Release Documentary on TIDAL

Car Seat Headrest have released the final installment of I Haven't Done s This Year, a three-part documentary on the band in partnership with TIDAL.

Watch part three of the documentary below!

Titled Working In Progress, the short film offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse as the band work in the studio and live on stage on new song 'Stop Lying to Me', slated for a forthcoming Car Seat Headrest album.

Speaking to TIDAL's Director of Culture and Content, Indie & Rock, Brenna Ehrlich, on the documentary and new song, Will Toledo says "I think the plan is for it to be on the next record, but it really is still a work in progress. It's stitched together in a video from various sessions; I'm still really not sure what the final piece is going to look like. I've really been thinking it over and changing stuff that could be better."

TIDAL previously partnered with Car Seat Headrest for the "DNA" video series, which chronicled the group's 2016 CMJ gig. Fans can also check out Car Seat Headrest's performance from the TIDAL Rising Stage at the 2016 Made in America Festival onTIDAL.com/CarSeatHeadrest.

June saw Car Seat Headrest release Commit Yourself Completely - a nine-track live album out now on Matador Records. Culled from performances across the UK, US and France, and spanning material from 2014's breakout Teens Of Denial and 2018's reimagined epic Twin Fantasy - as well as the first officially released recording of longtime live staple 'Ivy' by Frank Ocean - it is available to purchase digitally HERE.

Car Seat Headrest return to a 4-piece formation for North American shows this summer supporting Death Cab For Cutie, as well as upcoming sets at Green Man and Corona Capital festivals. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

JUL 12-13 Winnipeg Folk Festival, Winnipeg, MB

AUG 11 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA *

AUG 15 Paredes de Coura Festival, Tábua, Portugal

AUG 17 Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

SEP 6 Oregon Zoo, Portland, OR *

SEP 7 Marymoor, Redmond, WA *

SEP 8 Marymoor, Redmond, WA *

NOV 16 Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico

* with Death Cab For Cutie

Photo Credit: Mikeal Beland





