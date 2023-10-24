Capstan Share Double Singles 'Bete Noire' & 'Heart To Heart'

Florida five-piece CAPSTAN — Anthony DeMario [vocals], Joe Mabry [guitar], Harrison Bormann [guitar], Andrew "Boz" Bozymowski [bass, vocals], and Scott Fisher [drums] — have shared a double single!

Today, fans can listen to "Bête Noire" and "Heart to Heart."

"'Bête Noire' criticizes a broken system that rewards greed and exploitation while leaving ordinary people in suffering," the band shares. "The song calls for collective action to challenge this unjust status quo and emphasize the need to dismantle the oppressive structures that perpetuate inequality. The repeated chorus lyric of 'Hail to the thief' underscores the message of resistance against those who benefit from this system at the expense of others."

The song is truly a carnival of sounds – thinks gnarly riffs, moshy breakdowns, alternately sung and screamed vocals, and experimental, unusual, and upbeat melodies. It's a gloriously dizzying and layered mix.

The band has also dropped the video for "Heart to Heart." Watch the clip, featuring Belmont and Jason Tyler, here.

Sonically, the song harks back to the glory days of Warped Tour, pop-punk, and emo with its vocal harmonies, singalong choruses, rowdy riffery, and standout solos. It's the best kind of throwback since it transports you to a time long since past — without OD'ing on nostalgia. It also has a very poignant lyrical lean.

"'Heart to Heart' depicts a heartfelt and comforting conversation between partners," Capstan explain. "The lyrics acknowledge the speaker's own shortcomings in listening and paying attention but emphasizes the enduring love and connection they share. The chorus highlights the importance of open communication and vulnerability in their relationship, inviting the other person to let their guard down and be themselves. The song is a message of love, understanding, and the power of shared moments."

Captan are touring next year with Holding Absence. All dates are below.

CAPSTAN ON TOUR:

WITH HOLDING ABSENCE, CASEY, + ACRES:

1/16 — Seattle, WA, US — Neumos

1/17 — Portland, OR, US — Hawthorne Theatre

1/19 — Roseville, CA, US — Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville

1/20 — Los Angeles (LA), CA, US — Echoplex

1/21 — Anaheim, CA, US — Chain Reaction

1/23 — Mesa, AZ, US — The Nile

1/24 — Albuquerque, NM, US — Launchpad

1/26 — Denver, CO, US — Marquis Theater

1/27 — Lawrence, KS, US — The Granada (half house)

1/28 — Dallas, TX, US — South Side Music Hall

1/30 — San Antonio, TX, US — Rock Box San Antonio

1/31 — Houston, TX, US — RISE Rooftop

2/2 — Tampa, FL, US — The Orpheum

2/3 — Atlanta, GA, US — The Masquerade - Hell

2/4 — Nashville, TN, US — The Basement East

2/6 — Lakewood, OH, US — Mahall's

2/7 — Chicago, IL, US — Bottom Lounge

2/9 — Detroit, MI, US — The Shelter

2/10 — Toronto, ON, Canada — Velvet Underground Toronto

2/11 — Montreal, QC, Canada — Le Studio TD

2/13 — Baltimore, MD, US — Baltimore Soundstage

2/14 — New York (NYC), NY, US — Gramercy Arts Theater

2/16 — Philadelphia, PA, US — The Foundry

2/17 — Worcester, MA, US — The Palladium

Capstan released their second album SEPARATE in 2021 via Fearless Records.