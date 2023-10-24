Capstan Share Double Singles 'Bete Noire' & 'Heart To Heart'

The band has also dropped the video for "Heart to Heart."

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Capstan Share Double Singles 'Bete Noire' & 'Heart To Heart'

Florida five-piece CAPSTAN — Anthony DeMario [vocals], Joe Mabry [guitar], Harrison Bormann [guitar], Andrew "Boz" Bozymowski [bass, vocals], and Scott Fisher [drums] — have shared a double single!

Today, fans can listen to "Bête Noire" and "Heart to Heart."

"'Bête Noire' criticizes a broken system that rewards greed and exploitation while leaving ordinary people in suffering," the band shares. "The song calls for collective action to challenge this unjust status quo and emphasize the need to dismantle the oppressive structures that perpetuate inequality. The repeated chorus lyric of 'Hail to the thief' underscores the message of resistance against those who benefit from this system at the expense of others."

The song is truly a carnival of sounds – thinks gnarly riffs, moshy breakdowns, alternately sung and screamed vocals, and experimental, unusual, and upbeat melodies. It's a gloriously dizzying and layered mix.

The band has also dropped the video for "Heart to Heart." Watch the clip, featuring Belmont and Jason Tyler, here

Sonically, the song harks back to the glory days of Warped Tour, pop-punk, and emo with its vocal harmonies, singalong choruses, rowdy riffery, and standout solos. It's the best kind of throwback since it transports you to a time long since past — without OD'ing on nostalgia. It also has a very poignant lyrical lean.

"'Heart to Heart' depicts a heartfelt and comforting conversation between partners," Capstan explain. "The lyrics acknowledge the speaker's own shortcomings in listening and paying attention but emphasizes the enduring love and connection they share. The chorus highlights the importance of open communication and vulnerability in their relationship, inviting the other person to let their guard down and be themselves. The song is a message of love, understanding, and the power of shared moments."

Captan are touring next year with Holding Absence. All dates are below.

CAPSTAN ON TOUR:

WITH HOLDING ABSENCE, CASEY, + ACRES:
1/16 — Seattle, WA, US — Neumos
1/17 — Portland, OR, US — Hawthorne Theatre
1/19 — Roseville, CA, US — Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
1/20 — Los Angeles (LA), CA, US — Echoplex
1/21 — Anaheim, CA, US — Chain Reaction
1/23 — Mesa, AZ, US — The Nile
1/24 — Albuquerque, NM, US — Launchpad
1/26 — Denver, CO, US — Marquis Theater
1/27 — Lawrence, KS, US — The Granada (half house)
1/28 — Dallas, TX, US — South Side Music Hall
1/30 — San Antonio, TX, US — Rock Box San Antonio
1/31 — Houston, TX, US — RISE Rooftop
2/2 — Tampa, FL, US — The Orpheum
2/3 — Atlanta, GA, US — The Masquerade - Hell
2/4 — Nashville, TN, US — The Basement East
2/6 — Lakewood, OH, US — Mahall's
2/7 — Chicago, IL, US — Bottom Lounge
2/9 — Detroit, MI, US — The Shelter
2/10 — Toronto, ON, Canada — Velvet Underground Toronto
2/11 — Montreal, QC, Canada — Le Studio TD
2/13 — Baltimore, MD, US — Baltimore Soundstage
2/14 — New York (NYC), NY, US — Gramercy Arts Theater
2/16 — Philadelphia, PA, US — The Foundry
2/17 — Worcester, MA, US — The Palladium
Capstan released their second album SEPARATE in 2021 via Fearless Records.Capstan Share Double Singles 'Bete Noire' & 'Heart To Heart'



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single THIS LIFE Photo
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single 'THIS LIFE'

Regina musician Michael Harmel debuts his new solo project with a single and video titled 'This Life.' The name Dearest Henry is an homage to Michael's grandad, who was also a musician, and used to play music for him at a young age. This inspired Michael to explore all types of musical genres and ultimately led to him learning to play the guitar.

2
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of Send Me An Angel Lyric Video Photo
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of 'Send Me An Angel' Lyric Video

Gunship shares a cover of 'Send Me An Angel' in a new lyric video. Watch now! The defining soundtrack to legendary BMX movie RAD is back with a vengeance and in the care of Gunship and their signature synth sounds and powerful modern production.

3
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP Better Days Photo
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP 'Better Days'

Genre-defying New Zealand artist Will Swinton has released a touching new EP titled 'Better Days.' Discover the heartfelt music and emotional journey in this latest release. To complement the EP Will Swinton releases a captivating visual to the title-track which finds Will hanging with his friends in New Zealand. 

4
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album Godmode Photo
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'Godmode'

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING