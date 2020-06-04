Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Postpones Launch of SummerStage Anywhere

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has issued the following statement today on the postponement of this weekend's launch of SummerStage Anywhere and the previously scheduled performance by native New Yorker and pop artist MAX.

Last week, we announced the launch of our new digital festival, SummerStage Anywhere. Since then, our city and country have erupted in response to never-ending systemic racism and the unjustifiable killing of George Floyd and of many, many other Black people. Words alone cannot express the deep sadness and horror we feel as our nation continues to be torn apart by bigotry, by racism, by inequity, and by violence. Given the serious issues that we are all confronting right now, we have decided to postpone the performance by MAX, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, until a later date.

Our city's cultural diversity is our greatest asset. SummerStage has been a platform and an advocate for community-based change for more than 30 years and we stand with those committed to justice and against racism. We look forward to using the power of performance and providing a platform to amplify diverse voices and perspectives to promote a more just and equitable world, whether in parks or online.

For a more information and programming updates, please visit summerstageanywhere.org.

