Cannons Share New Single 'Loving You' Ahead of Coachella Debut

LA-based alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have returned with their entrancing new single "Loving You."

Marking the group's first offering of new music since their 2022 album Fever Dream, "Loving You" builds on CANNONS' signature sound, alternating between flashes of gauzy introspection, glitter-drenched dancefloor ecstasy, and gritty sensuality.

The track arrives alongside an Anastasia Delmark-directed official video. Shot in Los Angeles, the visual encapsulates the song's themes of self-acceptance and freedom from inhibition.

In speaking about "Loving You," CANNONS say: "One of the most beautiful things we have witnessed over the past year of touring consistently and meeting our fans is music's ability to create a sense of belonging between individuals, a safe space, a family. 'Loving You' is our love song dedicated to every single one of you who has supported us during every step of this journey."

Today's release arrives ahead of CANNONS' Coachella debut where they will play prominent sets on Sunday of both weekends. The band will perform new music including "Loving You" for the first time as well as standout singles "Hurricane," "Bad Dream," and their RIAA-certified Gold smash "Fire For You" that reached #1 at Alternative radio.

Additionally, CANNONS have a show tonight at Berkeley's Greek Theatre and an intimate performance at LA's Roxy Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, which sold out immediately. Visit here for more information.

"Loving You" is lifted from CANNONS' forthcoming album, stay tuned for more coming soon!