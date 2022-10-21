Canadian Rock Singer Eric Bolton Releases Debut Album HERE BETWEEN Out Now

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Eric Bolton has released his highly anticipated debut solo album, Here Between. The 15-track album is a reflection of the artist's journey towards emotional freedom and self-discovery.

With this album being his most personal project to date, Bolton openly acknowledges his religious upbringing, the importance of finding his voice and coming to terms with his sexual identity.

​​Seamlessly blending elements of folk and rock, the core instrumentation of the album was recorded live-off-the-floor at Halo Recording Studio in Hamilton, Ontario and engineered by Zach Gerber at Skytrack Studios. It features Bolton on the piano, electric organ and both acoustic and electric guitar. The other musicians on the album include drummer Nathan Bulla (Intervals and Auras), bassist Nathan Payne (Initials), and electric guitarist Daniel Walton (Wooly Mantis and Dreamland Band). Additional vocals and instruments were recorded at the songwriter's own studio, E-Bolt Music, a Cambridge, Ontario staple since 2010.

Highlighted on four tracks are the compelling vocal stylings of a few members of his community who provided a rich and robust tone to the project.

Here Between takes listeners along the artist's personal pilgrimage of discovering his truest self and greatness within. Each track provides a different aspect of Bolton's journey, whether it's about romance ("Steady, My Love," "Lost Part Of Me"), outlooks on life ("Before You Wake," "Road Trip Love Song," "Neon Soul"), finding motivation in the face of hardship ("Hello, Angels," "Tears Of The Sky"), remaining positive ("World Of Dreams," "The Way") or creative burnout ("Grace Is Green"). Emotionally charged tracks ("Why," "You," "Echoes," "Lessons In Love") round out the cathartic project.

With his singles "Hello Angels," "Neon Soul," and "Steady, My Love" garnering 128K Spotify streams and counting, Eric Bolton's new album, Here Between, is already striking a chord with thousands of fans.

After a sold out theater show, Bolton's next public album release celebration concert will be held on October 27th at the popular Cameron House in Toronto, Ontario, performing tracks from Here Between while sharing first-hand stories of the moments that inspired them. Get more information here.

Canadian singer-songwriter Eric Bolton has been a fan of the arts since childhood. With an array of musical influences, including John Mayer, Damien Rice, Alicia Keys, U2 and Beck, similar to his idols, Bolton understands the importance of music storytelling.

For over 13 years, the songwriter has been a successful solo act, as well as the frontman of rock group, Shy Harry. In 2020 Bolton released his debut single as a solo artist, "Genesis (Let There Be Love)" followed by "The Home Light," the latter received the coveted title of Classic Rock Magazine's 'Track of the Week' as well as a feature on their coveted 'Hot List'.

When he isn't performing, Bolton is never far from his passion for music. Assisting fellow musicians turn their dreams into a reality, with his own music school/studio, E-Bolt Music, in Cambridge, Ontario where he's also a teacher alongside his team of talented instructors.