Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Online Jazz Festival Begins November 8

Article Pixel

From November 8 to 15 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country.

Oct. 15, 2020  

From November 8 to 15 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country join forces to present top jazz talent performing online. From coast to coast, over a dozen Festivals have collaborated to bring all Canadians together in an effort to unite us in our love of jazz music.

Canadian Online Jazz Festival is a virtual event highlighting the strength of musicians from each Jazz Festival market in Canada, featuring artists in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences and buyers. With two festival presentations each evening, Canadian Online Jazz Festival will exhibit the full breadth and depth of Canada's unique jazz tapestry. "During times when we aren't able to gather to enjoy live music, it's good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians," says Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of Canadian Online Jazz Festival Kodi Hutchinson. "We're very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer." The following Festivals, listed from Canada East to West, will be presenting at
cojazz.ca

TD Halifax Jazz Festival
halifaxjazzfestival.ca

Montreal International Jazz Festival
montrealjazzfest.com

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival
ottawajazzfestival.com

TD Toronto Jazz Festival
torontojazz.com

TD Niagara Jazz Festival
niagarajazzfestival.com

Jazz Sudbury Festival
jazzsudbury.com

TD Jazz Winnipeg
jazzwinnipeg.com

JazzFest Regina
jazzregina.ca

TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival
edmontonjazz.com

Yardbird Suite Edmonton
yardbirdsuite.com

Medicine Hat Jazz Fest
medicinehatjazzfest.com

JazzYYC: Calgary's Jazz Collaborative
jazzyyc.com

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival
fortlangleyjazzfest.com

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival
coastaljazz.ca

Victoria International Jazz Fest
jazzvictoria.ca Visit cojazz.ca in the next few weeks to learn more about the various Festival presentation days and times and follow each Festival's social and website.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • SOFT POWER, HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, and More Take Home 2020 Hewes Design Awards
  • PTP/NYC Premieres Caryl Churchill's FAR AWAY Tonight
  • #ENOUGH Announces Seven Winning Plays Chosen by Lauren Gunderson, David Henry Hwang and More
  • HERE Presents the Premiere of FLIGHT by Anonymous Ensemble