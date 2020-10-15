Canadian Online Jazz Festival Begins November 8
From November 8 to 15 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country join forces to present top jazz talent performing online. From coast to coast, over a dozen Festivals have collaborated to bring all Canadians together in an effort to unite us in our love of jazz music.
Canadian Online Jazz Festival is a virtual event highlighting the strength of musicians from each Jazz Festival market in Canada, featuring artists in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences and buyers. With two festival presentations each evening, Canadian Online Jazz Festival will exhibit the full breadth and depth of Canada's unique jazz tapestry. "During times when we aren't able to gather to enjoy live music, it's good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians," says Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of Canadian Online Jazz Festival Kodi Hutchinson. "We're very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer." The following Festivals, listed from Canada East to West, will be presenting at
cojazz.ca
TD Halifax Jazz Festival
halifaxjazzfestival.ca
Montreal International Jazz Festival
montrealjazzfest.com
TD Ottawa Jazz Festival
ottawajazzfestival.com
TD Toronto Jazz Festival
torontojazz.com
TD Niagara Jazz Festival
niagarajazzfestival.com
Jazz Sudbury Festival
jazzsudbury.com
TD Jazz Winnipeg
jazzwinnipeg.com
JazzFest Regina
jazzregina.ca
TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival
edmontonjazz.com
Yardbird Suite Edmonton
yardbirdsuite.com
Medicine Hat Jazz Fest
medicinehatjazzfest.com
JazzYYC: Calgary's Jazz Collaborative
jazzyyc.com
Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival
fortlangleyjazzfest.com
TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival
coastaljazz.ca
Victoria International Jazz Fest
jazzvictoria.ca Visit cojazz.ca in the next few weeks to learn more about the various Festival presentation days and times and follow each Festival's social and website.