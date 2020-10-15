Canadian Online Jazz Festival Begins November 8

From November 8 to 15 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country.

From November 8 to 15 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country join forces to present top jazz talent performing online. From coast to coast, over a dozen Festivals have collaborated to bring all Canadians together in an effort to unite us in our love of jazz music.



Canadian Online Jazz Festival is a virtual event highlighting the strength of musicians from each Jazz Festival market in Canada, featuring artists in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences and buyers. With two festival presentations each evening, Canadian Online Jazz Festival will exhibit the full breadth and depth of Canada's unique jazz tapestry. "During times when we aren't able to gather to enjoy live music, it's good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians," says Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of Canadian Online Jazz Festival Kodi Hutchinson. "We're very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer." The following Festivals, listed from Canada East to West, will be presenting at

cojazz.ca

TD Halifax Jazz Festival

halifaxjazzfestival.ca



Montreal International Jazz Festival

montrealjazzfest.com



TD Ottawa Jazz Festival

ottawajazzfestival.com



TD Toronto Jazz Festival

torontojazz.com



TD Niagara Jazz Festival

niagarajazzfestival.com



Jazz Sudbury Festival

jazzsudbury.com



TD Jazz Winnipeg

jazzwinnipeg.com



JazzFest Regina

jazzregina.ca



TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival

edmontonjazz.com



Yardbird Suite Edmonton

yardbirdsuite.com



Medicine Hat Jazz Fest

medicinehatjazzfest.com



JazzYYC: Calgary's Jazz Collaborative

jazzyyc.com



Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival

fortlangleyjazzfest.com



TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

coastaljazz.ca



Victoria International Jazz Fest

jazzvictoria.ca Visit cojazz.ca in the next few weeks to learn more about the various Festival presentation days and times and follow each Festival's social and website.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You