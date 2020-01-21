Calvin Harris Announced for Creamfields UK 2020

Grammy award winning DJ/Producer Calvin Harris returns to Creamfields this summer to headline the Arc Stage on Saturday 29th August Bank holiday weekend for what will be a UK dance festival exclusive.

Having become a firm Creamfields favourite over the years and pulling one of the biggest crowds at the 2019 festival, Calvin remains something of an enigma that's hard to match - his world-beating success and hit collaborations with some of the world's biggest stars means he's got that coveted mainstream appeal, but as anyone who's seen one of his DJ sets will be able to attest, he's still got the club-honed cool that has propelled him to the top of his game.

It's also the perfect time to announce his return to the electronic music festival, as he's just about to drop some new music, the start of a new project for the producer and scheduled for release Friday 24th January.

Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire, UK from 27th - 30th August Bank Holiday weekend, with Calvin Harris the latest addition to an already exciting line-up. Artists announced to date include Armin van Buuren, Pendulum TRINITY, Camelphat, The Chainsmokers, and BICEP (Live) with plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket on sale now www.creamfields.com

For more info go to www.creamfields.com / www.facebook.com/officialcreamfields / www.instagram.com/creamfieldsofficial / https://twitter.com/Creamfields





