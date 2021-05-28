Calva Louise Release New Single 'Tiranito'

Today, UK-based alternative-indie band Calva Louise shared "Tiranito," the first single off their upcoming conceptual album EUPHORIC, set for release on August 20th via FRKST / 300 Entertainment. The hypnotic track is a celebration of the band's multicultural identity and at the same time it is the core of the multidisciplinary work found throughout the album. Vocalist and guitarist Jess Allanic beautifully combines bilingual lyrics across the band's songs and "Tiranito" is no exception sung entirely in Spanish with the exception of the chorus - "Antisocial, with cold blood, You got a petty tyrant and you can barely hold up."

Explaining the track further, Jess states: "The song touches upon the tyrants that we encounter in our day to day life, but it's really about recognising 'the real tyrant' that is inside each of us."



The video for the single was done by famed director and YouTuber Jack Howard, who brought the band into an abandoned world balanced between curiosity and epic performance shots. You can watch the video for "Tiranito" here now and find the song on streaming services here.

On their upcoming album, EUPHORIC, Calva Louise is telling a story about the duality of the human being and about the different perceptions of reality. The lyrics detail episodes of the dreamer's experiences as an inner conversation with his other self, the counterpart of the human being, that seeks to experience freedom and have an encounter with the unknown. To further dive into the story found on the album, the band will release an animated movie and a comic book, all created, produced and directed by frontwoman Jess Allanic (Mescalitas).

The synopsis of EUPHORIC reads as follows: The never-ending conversation between the dreamer and his dreamed counterpart, is a vicious circle where being Free To Be Lost is the only way to find the exit from this virtual labyrinth. When he discovers that each dream could be the last battle of his life, the dreamer must keep Hunting for the opportunity to face the petty tyrant (Tiranito) who subjugates him in his dreams. Conscious of being fragile and Ephemeral, he realises that someone is dreaming through him. This idea creates a short circuit in his brain making him feel sick and angry. This lairy (Belicoso) state prevents him from seeing what he really needs in order to reach (Alcanzar) a point where he can begin to control his dreams. When he sees a girl being attacked by strange lightning and fireballs, he feels as if he's dreaming of someone playing a video game inside of his own dream. He understands that she's a dreamer, just like him, facing a Trial to make a choice: to quit or restart the game. This makes him wonder if the real dreamer is his Other Self. Like Mafalda, the girl in his dreams continues to talk, so all The Odds of understanding what's really happening to him seem to disappear. She's talking about a kind of human POP(urrí) that never gets discouraged, but he still doesn't understand until a Euphoric encounter with the unknown appears to him, like an Orange Blast.

Watch here: