Calling All Captains Premieres 'Undone'

Bridging the gap between pop-punk/post-hardcore, Calling All Captains is excited to share their hard-hitting new single "Undone." The band has today teamed up with Brooklyn Vegan to exclusively premiere the new track, streaming now.

"'Undone' was written about that person in your life that makes everything about them and takes no responsibilty for their own actions," shares vocalist Luc Gauthier. "Those kind of narcissists eventually expose themselves for who they really are and end up with nothing left after everyone else catches on to their charade."

He continues: "Sometimes all you can do is be the bigger person and walk away from the situation. Not every hill is worth dying on. The less you fight back, the less power you give them over you. Remember to trust your gut and stand by your values and you'll prevail through their bitterness and aggression."

Calling All Captains is Luc Gauthier (vocals), Brad Bremner (guitar), Connor Dawkins (guitar), Nick Malychuk (bass), and Tim Wilson (drums). The band's unique sound allows them to dip their toes in both the pop-punk and post-hardcore realms using poppy instrumental elements with a punk-like, aggressive vocal style. After their initial plans were halted in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the band was able to work with producer Quinn Cyrankiewicz, who also worked on their debut EP, Nothing Grows Here, to record "Tailspin."

Calling All Captains has a fluid dynamic where each member holds an untold responsibility for writing and being an asset to the band. Luc and Connor are the primary songwriters. Brad focuses on the technical elements. Tim concentrates on the beat, and Nick envisions how the songs will perform live and which technical aspects will draw the crowds in. According to Luc, this collaboration "allows the song to be relatable and personable to each member of the band."

"Undone" follows recent single "Tailspin," an energetic and emotional track that perfectly highlights the seamless collaboration of all of the members. Connor joins Luc on vocals and takes over a verse to add even more depth to an already technical track. To put it simply, "we didn't want any lull points," Brad stated. These songs represent an exciting new track for the group, and will leave the listener wanting more Calling All Captains.

Listen here: