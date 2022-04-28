Caleb Hearn Shares New Single 'Where Do We Go From Here?'

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Caleb Hearn, a young storyteller with a viral talent for writing and recording meaningful, intimate songs with unrelenting authenticity.

Since his debut single, Caleb has emerged as part of the next-gen singer-songwriters with 1.4million TikTok followers and pushing 120k Spotify followers. Caleb weaves the classic live sounds of the singer-songwriter genre (piano, guitar, and strings) with his generation's undeniable talent for unfiltered lyrics that boldly tackle personal conflicts related to identity, politics, and mental health.

When his breakout single "Always Be," a song about the death of a close friend, resonated with audiences on TikTok, the Internet followed Caleb's journey to re-releasing his song ["Always Be 2.0"] to own the master recording in its entirety. The reworked single amassed 13 million streams, followed by the equally successful track "Brown Eyes, Brown Hair" with nearly 14 million streams. Last year, Caleb collaborated with Jillian Rossi on "under the weather," which Lyrical Lemonade raved, "I respect these two artists for opening themselves up to the world... a moving and enthralling song," and American Songwriter hailed as "an honest anthem about the difficulties of mental health in isolation."

Today, Caleb shares his Nettwerk debut single, "Where Do We Go From Here?" a powerful story of a devastating love lost. Caleb says about the track, "easily one of the most personal songs I have ever written; it's inspired by a young couple that I knew growing up. I saw how strong and pure their love was for each other. Tragically, the wife passed away from cancer, leaving the husband and their two kids behind. Their story hit me in a way that I can't fully describe."

Born in the small rural town of Mount Airy, North Carolina (population: 10k), Caleb used music as an escape, leaning on the craft of storytelling and songwriting to channel whatever he was going through at that moment. "I always loved writing, whether it be journaling or writing short stories. I learned that I could bridge the two - music and writing - and I fell in love with the process. I knew I had to make a career out of it because I wanted to do something bigger - something that I loved."

Caleb Hearn joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, including artists like Wrabel, SYML, Rosie Darling, Andrew McMahon, and others. Stay tuned in the coming days for more music and info.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here: