Caity Baser Releases New Single 'I'm a Problem'

Rising British star, Caity Baser, releases her new single, “I'm A Problem" today via Capitol Records / EMI Records.

Brimming with her trademark personality, catchy melodies, and empowered f-you confidence, “I'm A Problem”, which was co-written by Caity, is inspired by her own real-life experiences that have defined her thus far.

“‘I'm A Problem' is the epitome of female rage and cuntiness,” Caity says about her new single, “It's for all the people that are ‘too loud' or ‘annoying' - there is nothing wrong with being confident and living life hard. The people that hate on you are just jealous and they wanna be like you because you're a problem. Feel empowered. Feel happy. Feel cunty. And don't let anybody get in your way. That's what I do - life is literally a giggle so do what you want; nobody cares - stay problematic.”

The single is also paired with a music video, taking listeners into a deeper visual view of who Caity is as a person. You can watch the music video HERE.

The music video for “I'm A Problem" was shot at Silvertown Studios in London and was directed by Olivia Rose of Amelia Studio Productions. It features Caity as she performs the song, reads all of the online hate she has received, and fights it with her unbridled energy and attitude; culminating in a messy paint gun fight. Caity also does some group choreography dance moves, while being joined by an ensemble of performers for the first time.

In addition, Caity announces that she'll be releasing her newest mixtape, Still Learning, on March 15th. It'll feature “I'm A Problem” in addition to previous hits “Friendly Sex”, “X&Y” and “Pretty Boys”. Still Learning will be available on all DSPs upon release.

About Caity Baser:

BRIT-nominated, highly acclaimed young UK artist, singer-songwriter, and pop provocateur, Caity Baser is known for her catchy pop songs and endearing, larger-than-life personality which has helped her gain a huge legion of die-hard fans in a very short space of time. Caity initially gained her success during lockdown from an improvised song she posted online which took her on a whirlwind journey of success within 12 months.

Earning widespread critical attention and acclaim, she scored hit singles in the UK charts and national radio playlists for her honest, no-filter catchy Gen Z anthems of empowerment and self-confidence. Now, taking the world by storm, Caity has officially signed with Capitol Records within the US to bring her dynamic personality to the global stage.