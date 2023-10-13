Cafuné Release New EP 'Love Songs For the End'

Cafuné - the platinum certified NYC-based duo of singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo – have released their new EP Love Songs for the End via Elektra Entertainment.

Elaborating on the new EP, Cafuné shared “As we wrote this EP we realized that everything is always ending - in the world at large, within each of our lives. We hope listening to these songs ease your journeys because writing them definitely helped unburden our own.”

Featuring the singles, “Demise,” “Perspective,” and “Unchained Memory,” Love Songs for the End finds Cafuné extending the arc established on their 2015 debut EP Love Songs for Other People. Written between their first-ever tours, juggling the surreal mix of professional highs and personal struggles that defined that period. “‘The End' refers to all sorts of things: this phase of our lives, our naïveté, the general state of things,” Yoo says.

Love Songs for the End marks the first new EP from Cafuné since their signing to Elektra Entertainment and the release of their 2021 debut album Running. Originally released via Cafuné's own Aurelians Club label, Running features the band's platinum certified breakout hit “Tek It,” which reached the Top 5 at Alternative Radio, hit #1 on Billboard's “Bubbling Under Hot 100” chart, and has since logged over half a billion streams to date.

Cafuné notably supported CHVRCHES on their 2022 North American headline tour which they then followed with a sold-out 2023 North American headline run of their own. The duo then made their U.S. major festival debut at Lollapalooza this past summer and performed at an official Lollapalooza afterparty with Sabrina Carpenter.

More recently, the band wrapped a series of headline shows and supporting performances with Cavetown throughout the U.K. and Europe. To stay up to date on Cafuné's upcoming live performances, visit www.wearecafune.xyz.

Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo have been recording alternative pop songs together as Cafuné since their days as NYU students in the mid-2010s. Self-produced and almost entirely recorded by the duo at their homes, mostly during the pandemic, their debut album Running is a record born in isolation.

It peers out at a world that feels like it's on the precipice of disaster, considering what it means to get older, to carve out a future for yourself. It's a labor of the duo's friendship, of doing the work and trying to figure out what the way forward is, even when it seems like there's no end in sight. It's a record of growing old and growing up, of making something you can move to—whether you're alone in a room, in a sweaty club with all of your friends, or driving away to someplace better.

PHOTO CREDIT: SAM WILLIAMS