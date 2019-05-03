Caamp Announces New Album, 'By and By'

Today, Columbus, Ohio trio Caamp announce their new album, By and By out July 26th on Mom + Pop Music. The first single from the forthcoming album is available today - the sparkling and sincere, "Penny, Heads Up." By and By was produced by Caamp with Josh Block and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) from Niles City Sound in Fort Worth. The album is available for pre-order here.

"By and By is a story." Notes Caamp. "It's our story; about how we've gotten to this place in time, and the things we think we've figured out. It's about our childhoods, our dogs and our first cars. It's about having too many with the best people you know. It's about heartache and break, and love in it's golden hour. The record pushes boundaries sonically and stylistically, but feels like a homecoming for us. A few of these songs were written when we were 17 years old - we're 25 now, and the record is threaded with all the life we've known thus far. We're proud of this record, and hope the world finds love for it too."

Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 52 million streams, with a staggering 25 million streams for their single "Vagabond" alone. By and By marked the first time the duo recorded with outside help. Block and Jenkins helped expand their sonic horizons and through the recording process, Caamp also brought on a third and permanent member, Matt Vinson.

The band's fan base is no fluke, Caamp's live shows are transcendent, communal experiences and they'll take their show to new places throughout 2019. In the past 6 months alone, Caamp has sold over 22,000 tickets for their U.S. headlining shows. After an appearance at this weekend's Shaky Knees festival, they'll head to Europe and the UK for a full May tour, including a stop at the beloved Great Escape. Throughout the summer, Caamp will appear at top festivals in North America, highlights include the Firefly Music Festival, Mo Pop, Pickathon, Outside Lands & Austin City Limits. On June 11th they'll appear at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.





