CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Earlier this year, extreme metal icons CRADLE OF FILTH and groove metal pioneers DEVILDRIVER embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.

This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's highly-anticipated second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the U.S. before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.

Support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time - get yours before they are gone!

CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER

"Double Trouble Live II"

U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates - Second Leg

w/ Ill Niño, Black Satellite & Savage Existence

10/04/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/05/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/07/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/08/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/10/23 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

10/12/23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/13/23 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

10/14/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/17/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte

10/18/23 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

10/20/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

10/21/23 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/22/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/24/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/25/23 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

10/26/23 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

10/27/23 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

10/29/23 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

CRADLE OF FILTH:

﻿Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, CRADLE OF FILTH reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style.

On April 28, 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH dropped their first live album to be released in 20 years, entitled 'Trouble And Their Double Lives'.

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the U.S., Europe, Australia and beyond during their “Cryptoriana World Tour” and dates following, 'Trouble And Their Double Lives' serves as a time-capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to CRADLE OF FILTH’s renowned latest era.

The brand new live onslaught also featured two entirely brand new songs, entitled “She is a Fire” and “Demon Prince Regent”, and debuted at #9 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart.

DEVILDRIVER:

Respected standard bearers for 21st century metal, iconic groove metal leaders DEVILDRIVER have spent the last two decades pursuing a course of uncompromising artistry and nonsense-free dedication to the road.

Led by the prolific Dez Fafara, the Californian crew have earned their reputation as one of the hardest working bands on the planet, while issuing a steady succession of brutal but distinctive albums along the way.

As the world was upended in 2020, DEVILDRIVER didn’t pause, releasing the acclaimed first installment of their two-part 'Dealing With Demons' saga, 'Dealing With Demons I'. On May 12, 2023, the band followed-up with the highly-anticipated 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', which deftly debuted at #7 on the Current Hard Music Album chart.

In reference to their performance on the album, Metal Hammer UK claimed DEVILDRIVER reached "the peak of their powers", while Knotfest stated that the album "asserts their unwavering commitment to quality songwriting and creative catharsis".

If there is any question as to whether DEVILDRIVER is slowing down any time soon, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow – they move forward at the forefront of metal.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
EVERCLEAR Reveals Details for New Album Live at The Whisky a Go Go Photo
EVERCLEAR Reveals Details for New Album 'Live at The Whisky a Go Go'

The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’s extraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.” The first offering from the forthcoming album is the 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” off their platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade.

2
BLONDSHELL Covers Charm You For Samias Honey Reimagined Photo
BLONDSHELL Covers 'Charm You' For Samia's 'Honey Reimagined'

Blondshell has shared her cover of Samia’s “Charm You,” the first in a series of single releases dubbed “Honey Reimagined” featuring a variety of artists (including Maya Hawke, Hovvdy, Ruston Kelly + more TBA) reinterpreting songs from Honey, the beloved sophomore album from Samia released earlier this year via Grand Jury.

3
AZRA Announces EP Release Show July 28th At The Hotel Cafe in LA Photo
AZRA Announces EP Release Show July 28th At The Hotel Cafe in LA

Los Angeles based, genre bending artist, AZRA, will be performing her EP release show set for July 28th at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, CA, featuring support from The Egos. The show will be a celebration of the release of AZRA’s brand new EP, The Chronicles of Substance Pop: The Rebellion, out the same day.

4
Kelly Clarkson Drops lighthouse From Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'lighthouse,' a new song from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' The single comes ahead of her exclusive Las Vegas engagement chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson. Find out how to get tickets now. Plus, watch a special performance video of the single!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO