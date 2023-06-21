CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Earlier this year, extreme metal icons CRADLE OF FILTH and groove metal pioneers DEVILDRIVER embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.

This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's highly-anticipated second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the U.S. before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.

Support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time - get yours before they are gone!

CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER

"Double Trouble Live II"

U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates - Second Leg

w/ Ill Niño, Black Satellite & Savage Existence

10/04/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/05/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/07/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/08/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/10/23 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

10/12/23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/13/23 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

10/14/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/17/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte

10/18/23 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

10/20/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

10/21/23 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/22/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/24/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/25/23 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

10/26/23 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

10/27/23 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

10/29/23 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

CRADLE OF FILTH:

﻿Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, CRADLE OF FILTH reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style.

On April 28, 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH dropped their first live album to be released in 20 years, entitled 'Trouble And Their Double Lives'.

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the U.S., Europe, Australia and beyond during their “Cryptoriana World Tour” and dates following, 'Trouble And Their Double Lives' serves as a time-capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to CRADLE OF FILTH’s renowned latest era.

The brand new live onslaught also featured two entirely brand new songs, entitled “She is a Fire” and “Demon Prince Regent”, and debuted at #9 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart.

DEVILDRIVER:

Respected standard bearers for 21st century metal, iconic groove metal leaders DEVILDRIVER have spent the last two decades pursuing a course of uncompromising artistry and nonsense-free dedication to the road.

Led by the prolific Dez Fafara, the Californian crew have earned their reputation as one of the hardest working bands on the planet, while issuing a steady succession of brutal but distinctive albums along the way.

As the world was upended in 2020, DEVILDRIVER didn’t pause, releasing the acclaimed first installment of their two-part 'Dealing With Demons' saga, 'Dealing With Demons I'. On May 12, 2023, the band followed-up with the highly-anticipated 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', which deftly debuted at #7 on the Current Hard Music Album chart.

In reference to their performance on the album, Metal Hammer UK claimed DEVILDRIVER reached "the peak of their powers", while Knotfest stated that the album "asserts their unwavering commitment to quality songwriting and creative catharsis".

If there is any question as to whether DEVILDRIVER is slowing down any time soon, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow – they move forward at the forefront of metal.