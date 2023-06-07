COLD WAR KIDS Share New Single 'Double Life'

Cold War Kids will join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer, kicking off in Atlantic City on June 23.
Over the course of nine studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids are an integral part of the modern musical landscape thanks to deeply personal songcraft and a commitment to forward motion.
In 2023, nearly 2 decades after their inception and with 1 billion streams across their catalog, the California band remains an essential piece of the alt-rock ecosystem. Today, Cold War Kids return with their newest single “Double Life,” their first release since their 2021 full-length New Age Norms 3.
The captivating “Double Life” showcases Cold War Kids’ signature style with heart-pumping drums and soulful vocals from frontman Nathan Willett. He shares, "Musically, The Pretenders' 'The Wait's' lively bounce, swing, and edgy rock'n'roll riff influenced 'Double Life.' We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings.
As a parent the last few years my attention is always divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this life phase where the masculine & feminine roles in relationships are blurring - and dads I see are so much more maternal than in the generation we were raised - which is wonderful and scary but it's ok.”
Cold War Kids will join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer, kicking off in Atlantic City on June 23 and will see them play NYC’s Madison Square Garden on June 26, Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater on July 11 and culminate with a performance at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 2nd.
Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jun 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center
Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Photo Credit: Sean Flynn
