COLD WAR KIDS Share New Single 'Double Life'

Cold War Kids will join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer, kicking off in Atlantic City on June 23.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Over the course of nine studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids are an integral part of the modern musical landscape thanks to deeply personal songcraft and a commitment to forward motion.

In 2023, nearly 2 decades after their inception and with 1 billion streams across their catalog, the California band remains an essential piece of the alt-rock ecosystem. Today, Cold War Kids return with their newest single “Double Life,” their first release since their 2021 full-length New Age Norms 3. 

The captivating “Double Life” showcases Cold War Kids’ signature style with heart-pumping drums and soulful vocals from frontman Nathan Willett. He shares, "Musically, The Pretenders' 'The Wait's' lively bounce, swing, and edgy rock'n'roll riff influenced 'Double Life.' We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings.

As a parent the last few years my attention is always divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this life phase where the masculine & feminine roles in relationships are blurring - and dads I see are so much more maternal than in the generation we were raised - which is wonderful and scary but it's ok.”

Cold War Kids will join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer, kicking off in Atlantic City on June 23 and will see them play NYC’s Madison Square Garden on June 26, Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater on July 11 and culminate with a performance at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 2nd. 

Cold War Kids with Tears For Fears Tour

Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jun 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center

Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo Credit: Sean Flynn




