COLD WAR KIDS Kick Off Headline Tour & Share New Single 'Heaven In Your Hands'

The band's tour kicks off in San Francisco and concludes on March 23 in Pioneertown, CA with a show at Pappy + Harriet's.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Cold War Kids will embark on their 10-week North American tour tonight and in celebration, they have dropped a new track, “Heaven in Your Hands.”

Clocking in at just under 3 minutes the song was produced and engineered by Casey Lagos and Photographic Memory, and marks their first new music since the release of their eponymous new album (AWAL). Written and recorded during the making of the album, the single is an extension of the album, focusing on what the newest iteration of Cold War Kids' looks like. 

On the track's meaning, frontman Nathan Willett shares, “Heaven in your Hands is a song about a friend that has taken a dark turn towards hopelessness and cynicism. And you want to ask them - What if instead of despairing - you were vulnerable and said out loud what it is that you want to change in your life? What if heaven were to fall right in your hands? Would you be able to see it?” 

The band's tour kicks off in San Francisco and concludes on March 23 in Pioneertown, CA with a show at Pappy + Harriet's. The run inclues with a 2-night stand at New York City's Webster Hall on March 1 and 2 and 2-nights at The Fonda in Los Angeles on March 20 and 21. All shows are listed below and tickets are on sale here.

The Cold War Kids LP marks a milestone in the band's almost two-decade journey. With over 1 billion streams under their belt, the California-based band continues to prove why they remian an indispensable component of the alt-rock ecosystem. Representing their 10th album, Cold War Kids stands out as one of the most powerful in their career.

The LP is a profound exploration of self, delving into personal introspection for lead vocalist Nathan Willett and the band as a collective entity. At release NPR, Stereogum, WXPN, and others listed Cold War Kids as an album of note this week and the LP's single, “Run Away With Me” is currently #3 on the AltRock chart. With its funky groove and huge chorus, the track sets the tone for the LP as a whole - 12 high-minded, stylistically diverse songs referencing everything from Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four. Read the full bio on the album here.  

Cold War Kids is Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

Cold War Kids tour dates

1/31 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore^ (SOLD OUT)

2/01 - Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

2/02 - Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre^ (LOW TICKETS)

2/03 - Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre^

2/05 - Boise, ID – Knitting Factory^

2/06 - Bozeman, MT – The ELM^ (LOW TICKETS)

2/08 - Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen^ (LOW TICKETS)

2/09 - Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre^ (LOW TICKETS)

2/10 - Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre^ (LOW TICKETS)

2/13 - Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom^

2/15 - Dallas, TX – House of Blues^

2/16 - Houston, TX – House of Blues^

2/17 - Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater^

2/23 - Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed# (SOLD OUT)

2/24 - Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue# (LOW TICKETS)

2/26 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues#

2/27 - Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre# (LOW TICKETS)

2/28 - Boston, MA – House of Blues#

3/01 - New York, NY – Webster Hall#

3/02 - New York, NY – Webster Hall# (LOW TICKETS)

3/03 - Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore#

3/05 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club# (SOLD OUT)

3/06 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club# (LOW TICKETS)

3/08 - Raleigh, NC – The Ritz#

3/09 - Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre#

03/15 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post* (SOLD OUT)

03/16 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst*

03/18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park* (SOLD OUT)

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*+

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*+

03/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet's* (SOLD OUT)

^ - Hovvdy support 

# - Joe P support 

* - Ruby WaterS

+ BEL 

Photo Credit: Sean Flynn



